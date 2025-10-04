Mumbai News: BMC Receives 9 Bids For ₹166-Crore Exotic Bird Park Project At Nahur

BMC Receives 9 Bids For ₹166-Crore Exotic Bird Park Project At Nahur | Pinterest

Mumbai: The BMC has received bids from nine firm across the country for the development of an exotic bird park at Nahur. Estimated to cost Rs 166 crore, the ambitious project aims to create a vibrant recreational hub for citizens.

Proposal and Approval Process

The bird park proposal was initiated last year, with two submissions sent to the Central Zoo Authority for bird acquisition and layout approval. However, the project has faced controversy over cost escalations, but the BMC has denied any wrongdoing.

Despite the concerns, the civic body went ahead and invited tenders for the bird park last month. A pre-bid meeting was recently conducted with prospective bidders, during which several queries—primarily concerning the bank guarantee requirements and operational Memorandums of Understanding—were addressed by civic officials. The contract is expected to be finalised by November.

Details of Construction and Maintenance

According to a civic official, the selected contractor will be responsible for constructing the bird park and maintaining it for two years. The park will feature species such as sun conures, golden conures, eclectus parrots, African grey parrots, ostriches, toco toucans, and black swans.

“Enclosures will be made of stainless steel tensile wire mesh to replicate natural habitats and ensure safety. Dedicated holding areas with artificial water bodies and habitat replicas will be created for pelicans, ducks, cranes, and ostriches,” the official added.

Facilities and Attractions Planned

The facility will also feature a seating area, amphitheatre, knowledge centre, walkways, and a restaurant. The knowledge centre will include artificial rockwork and cultural-themed displays.

Also Watch:

Inside the park, an artificial waterfall will be constructed, along with a hospital and dedicated quarantine facility for bird care. The project also includes an underground parking space for 60 cars.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/