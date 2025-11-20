Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To 45-Year-Old Beautician In Fake Yellow Fever Vaccine Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to 45- year-old beautician Amrin Irfan Khan, in connection with the allegation of providing fake vaccine for yellow fever certificate to passengers travelling to the countries affected with the epidemic.

Observation Made By The Court

While refusing to grant anticipatory bail to Amrin, the court said, “In the countries situated in South Africa and South America continents, there is outbreak of Yellow fever. Therefore, vaccination of ‘Yellow Fever’ is mandatory for passengers travelling to any endemic countries in order to prevent infestation of this disease into India. Applicant allegedly committed forgery of such document (Yellow fever card). It is a serious matter concerning national health security.”

Amrin is being probed in a case registered with Sahar police station in September, after two passengers travelling from Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya were caught separately by the deputy airport health officer at Mumbai airport for possessing fake Yellow fever vaccination cards. The prosecution claimed that one of the passengers stated that the fake vaccine was administered by Amrin. Amrin, whose father Dr. Abdul Wahab Mirza was working in Airport Health Organization (APHO), Mumbai till 2014, approached the court fearing arrest after police reached her house.

She claimed that she had never prepared or issued or assisted in preparation of any vaccination certificate, and had never visited the APHO office or met any of the accused passengers. The prosecution pointed out several lacunas in the seized certificates: the card serial number did not match with APHO-issued cards, stamp and signature did not belong to any APHO Mumbai officer, and the certificate showed vaccination on Tuesday whereas the vaccine is administered only on Monday and Wednesday.

The prosecution further stated that Yellow fever vaccination must be taken from APHO office only and private doctors are not allowed to administer it, yet Amrin allegedly visited passengers’ houses and administered it. The prosecution argued that her custodial interrogation is required to find out from where she obtained the vaccine, to conduct Test Identification Parade, and to seize cards, seals and stock of vaccines, if any, in her possession. The court observed, “It is necessary to find out whether applicant is taking undue advantage.... It is necessary to seize material used by her for committing such a crime.”

