Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Yet Haze-filled Morning; Overall AQI In Unhealthy Range At 243

Mumbai: Mumbai awoke on Thursday to an unusually crisp and pleasantly cool morning, offering residents a rare November respite from the city’s typically warm and humid weather. Early risers stepped out to clear skies, gentle winds and a mild chill, conditions that briefly made the city feel closer to winter than its usual tropical climate. Minimum temperatures dipped to below 20°C in the pre-dawn hours, adding to the refreshing start.

VIDEO | Mumbai wakes up to clear skies but a thin layer of haze covers parts of the city. Morning visuals from Marine Drive area.#MumbaiWeather #mumbainews



The pleasant weather, however, came with a downside. A thin yet persistent layer of smog hung over the skyline, blurring visibility and reminding citizens of the city’s persistent air pollution concerns. While the cool breeze brought comfort, the hazy air muted what could have been an idyllic early winter-like morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), clear skies are expected to continue throughout the day, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 34°C. The cool night and early-morning conditions are likely to persist over the next couple of days, although the city’s air quality remains a major worry.

Overall AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range

By Thursday morning, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) had shot up to 243, placing it firmly in the ‘unhealthy’ category. This marks a sharp jump from the moderate levels recorded earlier this month. Several locations reported worryingly high values, with industrial and densely populated pockets emerging as the worst affected.

AQI Reported Citywide

The Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the day’s highest AQI at 396, categorised as ‘severe’. Deonar (327) and Malad (320) also reported severe pollution levels, while Colaba (317) and Worli (312) were not far behind.

Suburban areas fared slightly better but still remained in problematic ranges: Kandivali East registered 120 and Borivali East 157, both considered ‘poor’. Mankhurd (187), Bhandup West (204) and Jogeshwari (221) reported ‘unhealthy’ readings, highlighting the widespread nature of the pollution surge.

For context, AQI values between 0–50 are classified as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘moderate’, 101–150 ‘poor’, 151–200 ‘unhealthy’ and anything above 200 as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.