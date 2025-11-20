Mumbai News: BMC Invites Tender For ₹2.16-Crore Renovation And Beautification Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park In Dadar

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park In Dadar | BL Soni - FPJ

Mumbai, Nov 19: The BMC has invited a tender for renovation and beautification plan for the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar, aiming to restore its heritage charm.

The Rs 2.16-crore project includes repairing the peripheral katta, cleaning and repainting sculptures and murals, installing new benches, upgrading decorative lighting, and adding a marble fountain at the Late Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial.

Historic Public Space To Receive Major Upgrades

Shivaji Park, a 28-acre open ground in Dadar, is Mumbai’s largest public space in the Island City, regularly frequented by sports enthusiasts, morning and evening walkers, and tourists. Located in the heart of the city, it is also a preferred venue for political rallies.

The park features a 1.3-km promenade, dual walking pathways, and is surrounded by gymnasiums and yoga centres, the most notable being the Shivaji Park Gymkhana. Many of the trees lining the park are over 80 years old, adding to its historic charm.

Details of Planned Restoration Works

In 2021, the BMC had carried out a beautification plan for Shivaji Park, improving sitting ledges and restoring heritage structures, including a drinking water fountain.

A senior civic official said, "Under the new plan, the peripheral katta will be restored, tree basins repaired and standardised, sculptures and murals cleaned and repainted, and new benches installed along the park’s perimeter. Existing decorative light poles will be repaired and new ones added, while spotlights will illuminate murals near all entrance gates, and the lamp tower near Meena tai Thackeray Gate will be brightly lit."

Lighting, Safety And Aesthetic Features To Be Enhanced

Additionally, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, bollard lights, CCTV cameras, and LED washers will be installed, alongside upgraded garden lighting. A marble fountain with integrated lighting will also be added at the Late Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial.

The facelift plan also includes practical upgrades such as replacing dustbins with standardized units, improving signage and street furniture, and adjusting drainage chambers for safety and better maintenance.

Officials said the project aims to enhance the park’s aesthetics, ensure visitor safety, and preserve its historical significance. The last date to submit bids is November 25.

