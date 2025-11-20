Medhavi Skills University, Nexus Malls Launch ‘Aarunya’ To Upskill Mall Frontline Staff Nationwide |

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) and Nexus Select Malls have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch Aarunya, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at educating and empowering frontline staff across all Nexus malls.

India’s First Academic Programme in Mall Management

The collaboration introduces India’s first comprehensive academic programmes in Mall Management, designed to develop skilled professionals for the country’s rapidly growing retail ecosystem.

Structured Learning and Industry-Backed Training

According to MSU and Nexus, Aarunya provides structured learning, industry-backed training modules, and recognised academic pathways for ground-level retail workers who play a crucial role in mall operations. Subjects covered include customer service, facility management, safety protocols, retail operations, and emerging retail technologies.

Addressing Skill Gaps in Retail

The initiative aims to bridge the skill gap in the organised retail sector by offering career progression opportunities and improving service standards across malls nationwide. The partnership seeks to elevate frontline workforce capabilities while building a robust talent pipeline for India’s mall and retail industry, stated a Nexus Malls spokesperson.