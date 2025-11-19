Anupamaa Update: Pari Starts A New Career As She Heads To Mumbai, Actress Ishita Dixit Reveals 'She Reconnects With A Part Of Herself'

Anupama | Instagram

In today’s episode of Anupamaa, Anupama travels to Mumbai with Pari and Ishani. Recently heartbroken after the Kothari family sent her and Raja’s divorce papers to the Shahs, Pari initially refused to go. However, she ultimately agreed, hoping the change might help her heal from her past. What awaits her in Mumbai? Will Pari rediscover herself in the new city?

Sharing what is waiting ahead for Pari in the upcoming episodes, actress Ishita Dixit told Bollywood Bubble, "In the upcoming track, Pari travels to Mumbai, and that’s when she reconnects with a part of herself she had almost forgotten (sic)." The actress also confirmed that her character, Pari, will finally begin exploring a career in fashion design, the dream she has always wanted to pursue.

Ishita adds, "When she visits a film set in Mumbai and watches a shoot happening, her instincts immediately kick in — she starts fixing the model’s outfit, giving suggestions, and taking care of the little details. In that moment, Pari realises how much she truly loves fashion and how deeply this dream still lives inside her (sic)."

As Pari follows her instincts and shares her honest feedback, a designer named Nilofer becomes impressed by her. After reviewing Pari’s previous work, Nilofer is even more convinced and offers her a stylist’s position. Pari accepts the job and begins to imagine a fresh start in Mumbai, leaving behind the chaos of her divorce from Raja.

Anupamaa November 19 Episode

In the November 19 episode of Anupamaa, Gautam asks Prarthana where she is going while sitting with Parag and Moti Ba. Prarthana replies that she is heading for a check-up. When Gautam offers to take her to the hospital, she refuses, saying she can go with the driver.

This response angers Moti Ba, who says, "Tu aaj tak driver aur parivar mein fark nahi samjh payi." Prarthana claps back, saying, "Aapko bhi to aaj tak gaddar aur wafadar me fark smjh me nahi aaya."