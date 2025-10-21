Mumbai Crime News: Police Bust Fake Packers And Movers Gang, Recover All Stolen Gold | File Pic (Representative Image)

In a coordinated operation, the Sion and Kalachowki Police have arrested a gang that posed as employees of a packers and movers company and duped residents by stealing gold ornaments under the pretext of helping them shift household goods. Police successfully recovered 100% of the stolen property from the accused.

Two Thefts in One Day

According to police reports, the first theft occurred on October 15, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., at Dosti Light, Sion, while the second incident took place the same evening, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., at Manik Kunj, Meghwadi, Lalbaug, under Kalachowki Police limits.

In both cases, the accused arrived pretending to be from a packers and movers firm and escaped with valuables while loading household items.

Gold and Silver Worth Over ₹12 Lakh Stolen

At Sion, the gang made away with gold ornaments worth ₹8.8 lakh, while in Kalachowki, they stole 42 grams of gold ornaments and 250 grams of silver coins valued at ₹3.4 lakh.

Separate FIRs were registered — one at Sion Police Station under Sections 305 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and another at Kalachowki Police Station under Section 305(A) of the BNS.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrests

Special tracking and technical teams from both stations were formed to identify and locate the culprits. Based on technical intelligence and tip-offs from informants, the Sion Police arrested the main accused, Sandeep Dinesh Vishwakarma (27), and recovered gold ornaments worth ₹8 lakh from him.

Meanwhile, the Kalachowki Police arrested four other gang members from Kandivali, identified as Pravin Phulchand Pandey (26), Durgesh Diwakant Mishra (26), Rakesh Baliram Yadav (20), and Pintu Baban Singh (28). Police confirmed that 100% of the stolen property in the Kalachowki case has been recovered.

Team Effort Praised

The investigation team included Senior PI Vijaykumar Shinde (Kalachowki Police), Senior PI Anant Salunkhe (Sion Police), PSI Amit Bhosale, and several dedicated officers and constables. Their swift action and coordinated efforts led to the timely arrest of all culprits and full recovery of stolen valuables, earning praise from senior officials.