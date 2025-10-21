Mumbai Crime News: Case Registered Against Six Fishing Boat Operators For Illegally Entering ONGC’s Restricted Offshore Zone

File/ Representative image |

The Yellow Gate Police have registered a case against six unidentified fishing boat operators for illegally entering the restricted security zone surrounding Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) offshore platforms in the Arabian Sea between September 11 and October 11.

Boats Breached 500-Metre Security Zone

According to the complaint filed by Mubeen Aziz Ahmed (49), Chief Manager (Security) at ONGC, Maker Tower, Colaba, the accused repeatedly violated security regulations by entering the 500-metre prohibited area near several ONGC offshore installations without authorization.

Ahmed, who has been serving with ONGC since 2009, also coordinates with the Indian Navy’s Offshore Defence Advisory Group (ODAG) for marine security. In his statement, he noted that only naval, coast guard, and marine police vessels are permitted within the restricted radius — a rule mandated under a Ministry of External Affairs notification dated June 12, 2025.

Navy Patrols Detected Multiple Violations

Despite prior written warnings issued to the fisheries department on August 22, 2025, asking them to alert fishermen about the restricted zones, several boats were reportedly caught fishing near ONGC installations.

The Indian Navy’s ODAG informed ONGC via email that during routine patrols, they found the following vessels operating illegally inside the restricted zones: Ganga Maiya 5, Kalavati Shakti, Devyani, MFB Shree Mathu Mariamma, Shri Brahmhanmurti Chhaya, and Mahalaxmi Mauli.

Boats Operated Close to Sensitive Platforms

These boats were reportedly sighted near ONGC’s offshore platforms, including MHN, B-193-A, Heera, and Bassein, operating dangerously close or even tying up to the structures.

Based on these repeated violations, the Yellow Gate Police registered an FIR under Section 223(b) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 120 of the Maharashtra Police Act, against six unidentified persons.

Investigation Underway

The complaint emphasized that unauthorized entry into ONGC’s restricted offshore zones poses a serious threat to national security and the safety of vital energy infrastructure.

Police have begun further investigations to identify the fishermen and their boats involved in the violations.