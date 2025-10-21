Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra; Mumbai’s AQI Dips To 'Poor' Category

Poor air quality at Bandra. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Citizens are expected to get some relief from the heat and humidity as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai. A Yellow Alert for thunderstorms with lightning, along with light to moderate rains and gusty winds, has been sounded for several districts, including Marathwada, Vidharbha and Konkan region for a couple of days. The IMFD attributed the sudden change in weather to cyclonic air circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Mumbai’s Air Quality Turns ‘Poor’

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai reached to 211 on Tuesday, which falls under the ‘Poor’ category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the area with the poorest air quality in Mumbai was Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with the AQI of 377.

On Tuesday, at 5 pm, the weather department issued a Nowcast alert for the districts of Mumbai and Thane for rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching at a speed of 30-40 kmph. “The unexpected thunderstorm followed by rainfall in the evening, led many bikers to take shelter at petrol pumps. Many families who had moved out for Diwali outing were stranded due to sudden showers,” said A Shrivastava, a resident of Navi Mumbai.

Forecast for the Next 24 Hours

As per the local weather forecast for the next 24 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, there will be haze during morning hours and the possibility of light rains/ thundershowers towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 37 deg. C. and 25 deg. C, respectively.

Cyclonic Circulation Behind Weather Change

The IMD said that the sudden change in weather conditions in Maharashtra is due to cyclonic air circulation over the Bay of Bengal. “The change in weather systems will bring in more moisture towards Maharashtra, leading to rainfall conditions. The temperatures in Mumbai will remain in the same range for the next two to three days. After that, the mercury will drop,” said an IMD Mumbai officer.

Mumbai’s AQI Worsens After Diwali Fireworks

The AQI of Mumbai has been on a downfall since last week and the Diwali firecrackers bursting have added to the air pollution. As per CPCB’s data, the overall AQI of Mumbai on Tuesday was 211. Some of the areas with the poorest AQI were: BKC – 377, Navy Nagar, Colaba- 340; Mazgaon- 302, Malas West – 282, Byculla – 274, Worli- 274, Deonar – 271, Chembur- 251, Andheri East- 249, Borivali East- 232 and others.