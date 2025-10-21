Mumbai Weather Update: After Weeks Of Heat, Mumbai Likely To See Rain & Thunderstorms Over Next Five Days | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

After the heavy rains in September, Mumbai is once again feeling the heat as the city bakes under bright sunshine and humid conditions. On Tuesday afternoon, the temperature hovered around 32°C, with humidity at 61% and wind speeds of 13 km/h. Residents across the city reported feeling the typical 'October heat,' as skies remained mostly clear and partly cloudy through the day.

IMD Predicts Temperature Drop From Sunday

According to the latest weather forecasts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects a drop in temperatures starting Sunday. While the next few days will see warm and humid conditions, cloud cover and light rain are likely to return over the weekend as weather systems shift over the Arabian Sea.

Developing low-pressure area in the region could bring a change in wind patterns, leading to scattered rainfall and a marginal dip in daytime temperatures across Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra.

Rain and Thunderstorms Ahead for Maharashtra

In a broader forecast, thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall are expected across parts of Maharashtra over the next four to five days. Districts in Konkan, Marathwada, and western Maharashtra are likely to receive showers due to the formation of low-pressure systems and moisture-laden winds blowing from the Arabian Sea.

Farmers have been advised to take precautions as unseasonal rain could affect standing crops in some regions. Coastal areas, meanwhile, may witness lightning activity and occasional gusty winds.

Current Weather Snapshot

Mumbai’s temperature on Tuesday touched a high of 33°C, expected to remain similar until Friday. However, light showers and thunderstorms are likely from Friday evening onwards, continuing through the weekend. The coming week may bring brief relief from the heat as maximum temperatures are projected to fall to 31–32°C with partly cloudy skies.

Citizens Advised to Stay Hydrated and Cautious

Health experts have urged Mumbaikars to stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to the afternoon sun. With humidity levels remaining high, heat exhaustion and dehydration can occur even at moderate temperatures.