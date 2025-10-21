Diwali 2025: Central Railway Plans 1,998 Festive Special Trains To Serve Over 30 Lakh Passengers; VIDEO

Central Railway’s festive specials ensure smooth travel for over 30 lakh passengers during Diwali 2025, with Western Railway inspecting arrangements at Bandra Terminus | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a massive logistical initiative to accommodate the annual festive rush, Central Railway has planned and operated a total of 1,998 Festive Special ( Diwali , Chhath) train trips—both reserved and unreserved—across multiple states between September 19 and December 4, 2025.

This extensive operation reflects the railway’s commitment to providing safe, efficient, and convenient travel for lakhs of passengers returning home for Diwali celebrations.

Over 30 Lakh Passengers to Benefit

Out of the 1,998 trips scheduled, 705 have already been completed, carrying 10.68 lakh passengers, while 1,293 trips are still pending, expected to ferry an additional 20 lakh passengers. The total projected footfall during the festive period stands at a remarkable 30.68 lakh passengers.

According to Central Railway’s state-wise breakdown, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar together account for over 58% of the total festive travellers, highlighting the high outbound demand from metropolitan centers like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

"Given the high demand for travel to Uttar Pradesh, Central Railway has planned a total of 470 trips between September 19 and December 4, with these trains expected to carry 8,03,898 passengers during the festive season. Similarly, for Bihar, 464 trips have been scheduled in the same period, catering to an expected 7,25,394 passengers" said an official.

For Maharashtra-bound routes, which also include important intra-state connections, 505 trips have been planned, benefiting an estimated 6,04,651 passengers. Rajasthan is set to receive 88 special train trips, projected to carry 1,60,743 passengers, while Delhi-bound travellers will be served by 92 trips, with around 1,42,769 passengers expected to travel.

According to CR, this large-scale network of Diwali Special Trains has been strategically planned from key originating stations across Central Railway’s major divisions—CSMT, Pune, Nagpur, Bhusaval, and Solapur—to maximize connectivity and reduce crowding.

The initiative is further supported by the addition of unreserved coaches, real-time monitoring of travel trends and ticket availability, and enhanced coordination with RPF and GRP for maintaining safety and security at major stations.

Safety, Real-Time Monitoring & Crowd Control in Focus

To ensure a seamless and safe festive travel experience during festive rush season, Central Railway has implemented several key measures alongside the operation of Diwali Special trains.

These include the addition of unreserved coaches to accommodate the surge in passenger demand, allowing more travellers—especially those making last-minute journeys—to board trains comfortably.

There is also real-time monitoring of ticket availability and travel patterns, enabling railway authorities to respond swiftly to passenger needs and make timely decisions on deploying additional services or coaches where required.

To maintain safety and order during this high-traffic period, coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) has been strengthened at major stations, ensuring round-the-clock vigilance and swift response to any emergencies.

In addition, improved crowd management protocols have been put in place at originating stations to streamline boarding and reduce congestion, especially during peak hours.

Recognizing the need for passenger comfort during long waiting periods, additional holding areas have been created at key stations, where passengers can sit with their luggage while waiting for trains, ensuring a more organized and stress-free environment.

“This festive operation is not just about managing crowds but about making sure people get home safely and comfortably to celebrate with their families,” a senior Central Railway official stated.

With over 30 lakh passengers expected to travel via Diwali Specials this season, Central Railway’s initiative stands out as one of the largest festive transportation operations in recent years, offering a lifeline for migrant workers, families, and tourists during the busiest travel period of the year.

Western Railway GM Inspects Festive Travel Arrangements at Bandra Terminus

Amid heavy festive rush for Diwali and Chhath Puja, Western Railway General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta inspected Bandra Terminus on 21st October 2025. He reviewed crowd management, passenger amenities, and special train operations, ensuring readiness for increased passenger traffic.

Gupta highlighted that Indian Railways is operating over 12,000 holiday special trips nationwide, with Western Railway alone running 2,400 trips — mostly north-bound — from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Special focus is on passenger comfort with holding areas, extra ticket counters, free drinking water, CCTV surveillance, RPF/GRP deployment, and 24x7 War Rooms at key stations.

At Bandra Terminus, over 70,000 passengers travelled between 15–21 October. A temporary and permanent holding area accommodating 1,450 passengers has been set up. Mobile UTS ticketing, 70 Sahayaks, ( assistant) and additional staff are ensuring smooth operations during the festive season.

