Maharashtra Govt Launches Digitised Service Records From Recruitment To Retirement Of All State Employees | Canva

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to fully digitise the service records of its employees to ensure faster and error-free access to information related to their careers. The initiative aims to make all employment-related details, from recruitment to retirement, available with a single click through the newly launched “Maha e-Human Resource Management System.”

Currently, the state has around 5.7 lakh officers and employees, and the number rises to 14.5 lakh when including Zilla Parishad staff. The digitisation will take place in four phases. In the first phase, records of officials working in administrative departments will be digitised, followed by those in regional offices in the second phase. Data collection will be managed through dedicated servers in Mumbai and Pune.

The new system is expected to make retirement benefits and related procedures smoother and faster. The General Administration Department has appointed four additional secretaries or deputy secretaries as nodal officers to oversee the project, according to report by Loksatta. Under their supervision, section officers, assistant officers, and help desk staff will coordinate department-wise implementation.

The system is set to go live by the end of December. From November 3, 2025, departments will begin scanning and uploading the latest service books onto the digital platform. Every employee will receive a PDF version of their e-service record for verification and digital authentication with their signature.

The government decided to take this step after the 2007 Mantralaya fire, which destroyed many physical service records. To prevent such losses in the future, digital records will now be securely stored, with strict confidentiality maintained for all login IDs and passwords.

By digitising employee records, the state aims to improve transparency, speed up administrative processes, and ensure that every government worker receives their retirement benefits on time.