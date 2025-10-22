 Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO

According to information received from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred around 12:45 PM at the Fanuswala building in Madanpura. A civic official stated that a portion of the first floor of the ground-plus-one structure collapsed, injuring seven people. Fire brigade personnel and the local civic ward team rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Seven people were injured when a portion of a ground-plus-one structure collapsed in Madanpura on Wednesday afternoon. Of the injured, five were treated on an OPD basis at a private hospital and discharged. The remaining two are currently receiving treatment at the civic-run Nair Hospital. According to hospital authorities, their condition is stable.

