Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO

Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura |

Mumbai: Seven people were injured when a portion of a ground-plus-one structure collapsed in Madanpura on Wednesday afternoon. Of the injured, five were treated on an OPD basis at a private hospital and discharged. The remaining two are currently receiving treatment at the civic-run Nair Hospital. According to hospital authorities, their condition is stable.

According to information received from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred around 12:45 PM at the Fanuswala building in Madanpura. A civic official stated that a portion of the first floor of the ground-plus-one structure collapsed, injuring seven people. Fire brigade personnel and the local civic ward team rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

The injured were moved to nearby hospitals, where Gulam Rasool (24) and Mohammad Sayyad (59) were admitted to Nair Hospital; their condition is said to be stable. Meanwhile, Arif (29), Sattar (35), Mohammad (35), Samsul (29), and Catherine (45) were treated at Bhatia Hospital on an OPD basis and later discharged, confirmed the official.

