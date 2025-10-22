Borivali Fire Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Woman Dies After Blaze In Gorai |

Mumbai: A 37-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a one-storey structure at Gorai No. 2 in Borivali West on Wednesday afternoon. Two men were safely rescued from the first floor using the staircase. The fire was brought under control after two and a half hours. According to officials, the woman who succumbed to her injuries was trapped in the bathroom when the fire started.

The fire broke out at Nalanda Cooperative Housing Society near Mangalmurti Hospital in Gorai No. 2 around 11:45 AM on Wednesday. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel, along with local ward officials, rushed to the spot to carry out firefighting operations. According to a fire official, “The fire was confined to decorative materials, wooden furniture, clothes, etc., in a ground-floor shed measuring approximately 15x40 feet, as well as to metal and wooden furniture and clothes on the first floor of an adjacent ground-plus-one structure.”

As per the information received from the MFB, Two men were safely rescued from the first floor using the staircase. A woman, identified as Pooja Vinaychandra Parekh, was rescued from the bathroom on the first floor and rushed to Lotus Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries before being admitted, as she had sustained 50% burns. The exact cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed investigation, said a fire official.

