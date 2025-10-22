 Borivali Fire Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Woman Dies After Blaze In Gorai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBorivali Fire Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Woman Dies After Blaze In Gorai

Borivali Fire Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Woman Dies After Blaze In Gorai

The fire broke out at Nalanda Cooperative Housing Society near Mangalmurti Hospital in Gorai No. 2 around 11:45 AM on Wednesday. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel, along with local ward officials, rushed to the spot to carry out firefighting operations.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Borivali Fire Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Woman Dies After Blaze In Gorai |

Mumbai: A 37-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a one-storey structure at Gorai No. 2 in Borivali West on Wednesday afternoon. Two men were safely rescued from the first floor using the staircase. The fire was brought under control after two and a half hours. According to officials, the woman who succumbed to her injuries was trapped in the bathroom when the fire started.

The fire broke out at Nalanda Cooperative Housing Society near Mangalmurti Hospital in Gorai No. 2 around 11:45 AM on Wednesday. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel, along with local ward officials, rushed to the spot to carry out firefighting operations. According to a fire official, “The fire was confined to decorative materials, wooden furniture, clothes, etc., in a ground-floor shed measuring approximately 15x40 feet, as well as to metal and wooden furniture and clothes on the first floor of an adjacent ground-plus-one structure.”

Read Also
Mumbai Needs An Integrated Mobility Revolution To Revive BEST And Restore Affordability,...
article-image

As per the information received from the MFB, Two men were safely rescued from the first floor using the staircase. A woman, identified as Pooja Vinaychandra Parekh, was rescued from the bathroom on the first floor and rushed to Lotus Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries before being admitted, as she had sustained 50% burns. The exact cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed investigation, said a fire official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand News: 3 Candidates’ Nominations Rejected For Ghatsila Bypoll
Jharkhand News: 3 Candidates’ Nominations Rejected For Ghatsila Bypoll
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aadhaar Data Mismatch May Push Over 10 Lakh Maharashtra Students Out Of School Records: REPORTS

Aadhaar Data Mismatch May Push Over 10 Lakh Maharashtra Students Out Of School Records: REPORTS

Mumbai News: Car Runs Over Seven-Year-Old While Playing In Malad's Society Complex; FIR Filed |...

Mumbai News: Car Runs Over Seven-Year-Old While Playing In Malad's Society Complex; FIR Filed |...

Borivali Fire Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Woman Dies After Blaze In Gorai

Borivali Fire Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Woman Dies After Blaze In Gorai

Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO

Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms & Showers Across Maharashtra

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms & Showers Across Maharashtra