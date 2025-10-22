 Aadhaar Data Mismatch May Push Over 10 Lakh Maharashtra Students Out Of School Records: REPORTS
Maharashtra's school system is in crisis, with over 10 lakh students possibly marked “out of school” due to Aadhaar validation errors. Out of 21,468,288 registered students, only 20,969,529 have submitted Aadhaar details, jeopardizing enrollment.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Aadhaar Data Mismatch May Push Over 10 Lakh Maharashtra Students Out Of School Records: REPORTS | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s school system is facing a major crisis as over 10 lakh students risk being marked “out of school” due to Aadhaar validation errors on the national UDISE Plus portal. According to official data, out of 2,14,68,288 registered students, only 2,09,69,529 have submitted their Aadhaar details.

Among these, 2,03,21,408 students’ Aadhaar numbers have been verified, while 5,78,433 have been found invalid. In addition, 4,98,759 students have not submitted Aadhaar numbers at all, placing their enrolment in jeopardy. Another 69,688 records are still under verification.

Altogether, around 10,77,000 students could be classified as “out of school” in government records, even though they continue to attend classes regularly. The School Education Department has mandated that every student’s details must be linked with Aadhaar on the UDISE Plus database, which also affects staffing decisions and resource allocation for schools.

Teachers’ associations and education experts have raised alarm over this issue, warning that the classification contradicts the Right to Education (RTE) Act. They argue that technical data errors should not determine whether a child is considered enrolled or not, according to report by Loksatta. Many fear that such discrepancies could lead to reduced staff, loss of grants, and even closure of schools in some regions, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Education officials have acknowledged the problem and are working to resolve data mismatches. They have urged schools to revalidate and update student details at the earliest to prevent disruptions in records.

The situation highlights the growing dependence on digital databases like UDISE Plus and Aadhaar for education administration, and the serious real-world consequences when these systems fail to align.

