Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms & Showers Across Maharashtra | File Image

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several parts of Maharashtra, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph over the next few days. The affected regions include districts in Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is drawing in moisture-laden winds, leading to unstable weather conditions across the state. The weather department has advised residents to remain cautious as isolated areas may experience sudden thunderstorms and brief but intense rainfall spells.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) October 22, 2025

In Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs, mostly clear skies are expected during the day, followed by the possibility of evening or night thundershowers. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35°C, while the minimum may settle near 25°C. Similar conditions are forecast for Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, and other parts of interior Maharashtra.

The IMD has also cautioned against venturing into open areas during thunderstorms and urged fishermen and coastal residents in the Konkan belt to avoid going out to sea when strong winds prevail. Commuters have been advised to exercise care while travelling, as sudden rain and gusty winds may reduce visibility and affect road conditions.

The yellow alert will remain in place from October 22 to 26, with scattered rainfall activity expected throughout the period. Authorities have been instructed to monitor the situation and ensure readiness for any weather-related emergencies.

The meteorological department emphasized that these conditions mark a transitional phase as the southwest monsoon retreats, often accompanied by isolated thunder and lightning activity across the state.