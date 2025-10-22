 Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAir India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert

Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert

Air India flight AI191 from Mumbai to Newark returned due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely, leading to cancellations of related flights AI191 and AI144.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert | representative pic

Mumbai: An Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark, AI191, made a precautionary return to the city on Tuesday after the crew detected a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport without any harm to passengers or crew, the airline confirmed.

Following the safe landing, the aircraft was withdrawn from service for a detailed inspection. Due to the incident, Air India cancelled both the outbound flight AI191 and its corresponding return service, AI144, which was scheduled to operate from Newark to Mumbai.

Also Watch

An Air India spokesperson said that all necessary steps have been taken to minimize inconvenience to affected passengers. Travelers stranded in Mumbai have been provided with hotel accommodation and rebooked on alternative flights, using both Air India’s own network and partner airlines to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible.

FPJ Shorts
'Blessed': Hardik Pandya Shares Cosy Moments With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official
'Blessed': Hardik Pandya Shares Cosy Moments With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official
Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains
IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details & Qualification Scenarios
IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details & Qualification Scenarios

Passengers in Newark, who were scheduled to fly to Mumbai on the cancelled AI144 flight, were also informed of the disruption. The airline said they are being assisted with rebooking and other arrangements “at the earliest opportunity.”

Read Also
Diwali 2025: Toxic Afterglow As Firecrackers Push AQI Beyond 900 In Delhi; Mumbai, Chennai,...
article-image

"The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections," the airline said in a statement.

Air India added that passenger safety remains its highest priority and that the technical issue is being thoroughly examined by engineers before the aircraft is cleared for further operations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms & Showers Across Maharashtra

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms & Showers Across Maharashtra

Adani Realty, Marathon Nextgen Join Hands For ₹3,400-Crore Monte South Commercial Project In...

Adani Realty, Marathon Nextgen Join Hands For ₹3,400-Crore Monte South Commercial Project In...

Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Celebrates Diwali With Tribals In Aarey Forest; Video

Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Celebrates Diwali With Tribals In Aarey Forest; Video

Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert

Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert

Maharashtra Govt Launches Digitised Service Records From Recruitment To Retirement Of All State...

Maharashtra Govt Launches Digitised Service Records From Recruitment To Retirement Of All State...