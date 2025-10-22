Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert | representative pic

Mumbai: An Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark, AI191, made a precautionary return to the city on Tuesday after the crew detected a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport without any harm to passengers or crew, the airline confirmed.

Following the safe landing, the aircraft was withdrawn from service for a detailed inspection. Due to the incident, Air India cancelled both the outbound flight AI191 and its corresponding return service, AI144, which was scheduled to operate from Newark to Mumbai.

An Air India spokesperson said that all necessary steps have been taken to minimize inconvenience to affected passengers. Travelers stranded in Mumbai have been provided with hotel accommodation and rebooked on alternative flights, using both Air India’s own network and partner airlines to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible.

Passengers in Newark, who were scheduled to fly to Mumbai on the cancelled AI144 flight, were also informed of the disruption. The airline said they are being assisted with rebooking and other arrangements “at the earliest opportunity.”

"The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections," the airline said in a statement.

Air India added that passenger safety remains its highest priority and that the technical issue is being thoroughly examined by engineers before the aircraft is cleared for further operations.