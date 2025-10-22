Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man Posing As BARC Scientist; Sensitive Nuclear Maps, Fake IDs Seized In High-Security Raid

The Mumbai Crime Branch, with support from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), arrested Akhtar Hussain Qutbuddin Ahmed,60, posing as a Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientist. | X

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch, with support from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), arrested Akhtar Hussain Qutbuddin Ahmed,60, posing as a Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientist. The arrest took place in Versova, where a raid uncovered documents and maps allegedly linked to nuclear bomb designs, raising fears of a major security breach.

Sensitive Maps and Fake IDs Seized

Authorities seized 14 highly sensitive maps, technical blueprints, and forged identity documents, including a fake BARC ID card under the name Ali Raza Hosseini, bearing Akhtar’s photograph. The ID’s precision suggests it could have been used to infiltrate restricted facilities or access classified information. Investigators found that some maps were printed at a local shop in Andheri, prompting questions about the source and duplication of such sensitive data. All materials are now under forensic and technical examination to verify their authenticity and assess security risks.

The raid also recovered fake passports, Aadhaar and PAN cards, driving licenses, mobile phones, and pen drives, all being analysed for digital evidence. Akhtar, who lived with his wife and son in Versova, is under interrogation, with his family also under scrutiny. Authorities have termed the case one of “extreme national importance” due to the potential misuse of nuclear-related data.

Read Also Thane Police Register Case After Ulhasnagar Man Loses ₹1.14 Crore In Online Share Trading Fraud

Past Secrets Case Under Scanner Again

Preliminary investigations reveal Akhtar’s prior arrest in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for waging war against the government and violating the Official Secrets Act, though he was released on bail. Since 2004, he has been on the intelligence radar after being deported from Dubai for allegedly attempting to sell Indian nuclear information to foreign diplomats, facing charges of forgery and cheating due to insufficient evidence at the time. Central agencies are probing possible foreign connections or collaborators. Described as one of the most serious security breaches in recent years, the case underscores the urgent need to safeguard sensitive nuclear data.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/