Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Celebrates Diwali With Tribals In Aarey Forest; Video

Mumbai: BJP MLA and Mumbai party president Ameet Satam marked the festive occasion of Diwali by celebrating with the tribal community of Habale Pada in the Aarey forest area on Wednesday. Dressed in a white kurta and traditional cap, Satam was accompanied by several party workers as he interacted with residents and shared festive meals with them.

Speaking at the event, Satam said, “Today, we are here at Habale Pada to celebrate Diwali and share a friendly meal with our tribal citizens. Meeting people from all walks of life is essential in building a clean, safe, and beautiful Mumbai.” His visit aimed at fostering connection and inclusivity among various sections of society, while also reinforcing the party’s outreach initiatives under the ongoing civic engagement drives.

Earlier this week, the Mumbai BJP chief had also celebrated Diwali with sanitation workers at the Ekta Nagar sanitation colony in Kandivali West. During that visit, Satam shared lunch with the workers and lauded their relentless efforts to maintain cleanliness in the city. He personally thanked them for their dedication and service, noting that their contribution often goes unnoticed despite being vital to Mumbai’s daily functioning.

Discussions On Housing Schemes For Workers

The event also saw discussions regarding housing schemes for sanitation workers, a long-standing demand among the community. Satam highlighted that the initiative led by Bhai Girkar on housing provisions was particularly commendable. “We held detailed discussions on implementing housing schemes for safai workers, ensuring they get the respect and facilities they deserve,” he said.

Under the party’s ‘Aavaaz Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha’ campaign, Satam has been meeting citizens across various communities to understand their challenges and collect feedback for inclusive urban development.

During his recent interactions, he assured that issues raised by sanitation and tribal workers would be conveyed to the relevant authorities for prompt action. The BJP leader also stressed the importance of celebrating festivals like Diwali as an opportunity to strengthen social harmony.

