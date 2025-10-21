'No One’s Share Will Be Taken Away': Bawankule Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment To OBC Reservation

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday reaffirmed the state government’s firm stance on the issue of OBC reservation, assuring that “no one’s rightful share will be taken away and given to someone else.”

Responding to questions about differing opinions among three major leaders on the matter, Bawankule clarified that the Government Resolution (GR) issued on September 2 is currently sub judice.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further as the matter is before the court. However, it is important to note that the Hyderabad Gazette applies only to the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, not to Western Maharashtra. Therefore, the Maratha-Kunbi community from that region cannot benefit from it,” he explained.

Appeal to OBC Leaders for Unity

Appealing to OBC leaders not to misunderstand the government’s intentions, Bawankule said, “Everyone can be assured that no one’s share will be diverted to another. The government remains committed to protecting the rights of all communities.”

He reiterated that the Mahayuti government is focused on maintaining social balance and ensuring that the interests of OBCs remain safeguarded while addressing concerns of other communities.

Major Decisions for Nagpur’s Development

Switching focus to regional development, Bawankule shared details of an important meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss growth plans for Nagpur rural areas, NMRDA (Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority), and Nagpur city.

“A significant meeting was held under the Chief Minister’s chairmanship to discuss development in Nagpur’s rural and urban areas. Several major decisions were taken to accelerate overall growth,” he said.

Boost to Government Schemes and Urban Infrastructure

Bawankule added that the meeting focused on ensuring that the benefits of various government schemes reach citizens efficiently, with a strong push for infrastructure and public welfare initiatives.

“The decisions taken today will give a strong boost to development works across the Nagpur region,” he stated.