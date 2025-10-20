Mumbai Crime: Contractor Booked For Assaulting Man Who Reported Illegal Construction To BMC In Santacruz East

Contractor Booked For Assaulting Man Who Reported Illegal Construction To BMC In Santacruz East | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have booked a contractor for allegedly assaulting and threatening a man associated with real-estate work after the latter complained about his illegal construction activity at the BMC’s H East Ward office in Santacruz East on October 8.

Details of the FIR

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mahendra Pawar, 45, a Khar East resident, had filed a complaint with the BMC against Ramesh Patankar for constructing an illegal building near Mahakali Temple, Prabhat Colony, Ward 87. Pawar had raised the issue with assistant engineer Vaibhav Lavhale and junior engineer Pravin Dhavale through WhatsApp.

Assault Inside BMC Office

On October 8, Pawar visited the ward office to check the status of his complaint, where Dhavale called Patankar to his office. Pawar alleged that Patankar confronted him, punched him on the face, and threatened to kill him if he did not withdraw the complaint.

Pawar sought medical treatment for his injuries and later approached the police, who registered a case against Patankar under Sections 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are verifying Pawar’s claims and investigating whether any BMC officials witnessed the assault,” a police official said.

