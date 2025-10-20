 Mumbai Crime: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹10.50 Crore And Gold Valued At ₹23 Lakh In 2 Separate Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹10.50 Crore And Gold Valued At ₹23 Lakh In 2 Separate Cases

Mumbai Crime: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹10.50 Crore And Gold Valued At ₹23 Lakh In 2 Separate Cases

In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs have seized smuggled hydroponic weed worth over Rs 10.50 crores and gold valued at Rs 23 lakh, officials said on Monday. According to the Customs sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs seize hydroponic weed worth ₹10.50 crore and gold valued at ₹23 lakh in separate operations | File Photo

Mumbai: In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs have seized smuggled hydroponic weed worth over Rs 10.50 crores and gold valued at Rs 23 lakh, officials said on Monday.

Hydroponic Weed Seized from Passenger Arriving from Bangkok

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 10.50 Kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 10.50 crores. The narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passenger.

FPJ Shorts
'RaKSA' Initiative To Revolutionise Cancer Screening With Portable Devices Across Maharashtra
'RaKSA' Initiative To Revolutionise Cancer Screening With Portable Devices Across Maharashtra
Scary! Nigar Sultana Cops Blow To Her Chin While Keeping In SL W vs BAN W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Scary! Nigar Sultana Cops Blow To Her Chin While Keeping In SL W vs BAN W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Mumbai News: BMC’s Conservancy Workers’ Housing Project At Cochin Street Stalled Over MbPA Lease Formalities
Mumbai News: BMC’s Conservancy Workers’ Housing Project At Cochin Street Stalled Over MbPA Lease Formalities
Bhool Bhulaiyaa Actor Asrani Passes Away At 84, Hours After Sharing Diwali Wishes On Instagram
Bhool Bhulaiyaa Actor Asrani Passes Away At 84, Hours After Sharing Diwali Wishes On Instagram

The said passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Customs officials are now probing who had supplied the consignment of drugs to the accused and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai.

Gold Seized from Passenger Arriving from Muscat

In another case, on the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, intercepted one passenger arriving from Muscat.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Couple For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth Over ₹5 Crore To Sri...
article-image

During the personal search the Customs officers recovered and seized 24 KT crude gold Kada (01) and 24 KT crude gold chain (01) having net weight of 200 grams valued at Rs 23.54 lakh. The said gold was found concealed on body by the passenger.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Dies, 3 Injured After EV Battery Explodes At Cuffe Parade's Machhimar...

Mumbai Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Dies, 3 Injured After EV Battery Explodes At Cuffe Parade's Machhimar...

'RaKSA' Initiative To Revolutionise Cancer Screening With Portable Devices Across Maharashtra

'RaKSA' Initiative To Revolutionise Cancer Screening With Portable Devices Across Maharashtra

Mumbai News: BMC’s Conservancy Workers’ Housing Project At Cochin Street Stalled Over MbPA Lease...

Mumbai News: BMC’s Conservancy Workers’ Housing Project At Cochin Street Stalled Over MbPA Lease...

Mumbai News: S L Raheja Hospital Launches Support Initiative 'Humrahi' For Neurological Patients And...

Mumbai News: S L Raheja Hospital Launches Support Initiative 'Humrahi' For Neurological Patients And...

Shocking Video: Policeman Brutally Beats Terrified Dog Taking Shelter In Thakurli's Bombay Velvet...

Shocking Video: Policeman Brutally Beats Terrified Dog Taking Shelter In Thakurli's Bombay Velvet...