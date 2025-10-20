Mumbai Crime: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹10.50 Crore And Gold Valued At ₹23 Lakh In 2 Separate Cases

Mumbai Airport Customs seize hydroponic weed worth ₹10.50 crore and gold valued at ₹23 lakh in separate operations | File Photo

Mumbai: In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs have seized smuggled hydroponic weed worth over Rs 10.50 crores and gold valued at Rs 23 lakh, officials said on Monday.

Hydroponic Weed Seized from Passenger Arriving from Bangkok

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 10.50 Kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 10.50 crores. The narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passenger.

The said passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Customs officials are now probing who had supplied the consignment of drugs to the accused and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai.

Gold Seized from Passenger Arriving from Muscat

In another case, on the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, intercepted one passenger arriving from Muscat.

During the personal search the Customs officers recovered and seized 24 KT crude gold Kada (01) and 24 KT crude gold chain (01) having net weight of 200 grams valued at Rs 23.54 lakh. The said gold was found concealed on body by the passenger.

