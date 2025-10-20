Mumbai News: Women Fish Vendors At Grant Road Market Allege Pressure From Builder Ahead Of Redevelopment

Women Fish Vendors At Grant Road Market Allege Pressure From Builder Ahead Of Redevelopment |

Women fish vendors at Lokmanya Tilak Market, Grant Road, have alleged that they are under pressure from a builder to shift their stalls from the site. The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti (AMMKS) stated that the market has been a source of livelihood for over 300 Koli women since 1960.

Punit Tandel, AMMKS secretary, said,

"Without any formal redevelopment approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the developer has allegedly illegally rented a shop inside the market to set up a private office, using it to exert pressure and influence over licence-holding vendors and traders."

He added, "Such action is blatantly illegal under municipal norms and has created a sense of fear and unrest among the women vendors. We have written to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani demanding immediate and strict action against the developer."

Violation of Municipal Norms

AMMKS pointed out that under Section 92 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, municipal property can only be used for its designated purpose. The market shops are licensed strictly for public sale and trade, and using them for office purposes constitutes an unauthorised “change of user”, the organisation said.

Vendors Demand Transparency and Protection

The vendors have requested a meeting with municipal officers to ensure that the redevelopment process is conducted under the direct supervision of the BMC, with active participation of vendors to safeguard their space rights, livelihood continuity, relocation (if required), compensation, and amenities.

Nayana Patil, president of AMMKS’ women’s unit, said, “We demand complete transparency, fairness, and protection of vendor interests in this entire redevelopment process. We will not tolerate any form of pressure, intimidation, or unilateral decision-making by either the developer or the Corporation. If our demands are ignored, we will take to the streets after Diwali and launch a mass public agitation against the BMC.”