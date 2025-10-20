Mumbai News: Medicine Stock Shortage Hits Cooper Hospital; Patients Struggle For Treatment And Forced To Buy Drugs Privately

Cooper Hospital | File Image

Mumbai: A severe shortage of medicines at Mumbai’s Cooper Medical College and Hospital has left patients struggling for basic treatment. One of the city’s key municipal hospitals, Cooper is facing mounting complaints as essential drugs remain out of stock, routine tests are delayed, and even anti-rabies vaccines are unavailable—forcing patients to seek care in private facilities.

Essential Drugs Unavailable, Daily Care Disrupted

Essential medicines such as antibiotics, calcium tablets, painkillers, and psychiatric drugs have vanished from hospital pharmacies, forcing patients to buy them from outside.

Geeta Sharma, a DN Nagar resident, said she was turned away when she went to get an anti-rabies injection for her son. “The doctors said the vaccine wasn’t available and referred us to VN Desai Hospital,” she said. Patients also report being asked to bring gloves, syringes, and needles from private stores due to shortages inside the wards.

Psychiatric Patients Worst Hit

Psychiatric patients have been particularly affected, as medicines have been unavailable for more than a month. “I’ve been visiting the hospital repeatedly for my brother’s psychiatric medication, but they keep saying it’s out of stock,” said Baber Sheikh, a resident of Juhu Galli.

Hospital Serves Thousands Daily

Located in Juhu–Vile Parle, the hospital serves over 2,000 patients daily from Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Jogeshwari, and Malad. Given its proximity to both domestic and international airports and the Western Express Highway, Cooper Hospital plays a crucial role in handling emergency and accident cases. However, in recent months, its medical services have sharply declined.

Hospital Denies Shortage Claims

When contacted, Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director of Major Hospitals and Acting Dean of Cooper Hospital, denied the allegations of medicine shortages. She stated that it not possible and aked to recheck the claim.

Crisis Highlights Municipal Healthcare Challenges

However, the ongoing crisis at Cooper Hospital highlights the deepening cracks in Mumbai’s municipal healthcare system, where even basic medical supplies have become a luxury for patients.

