 'Hole In Heart & Facial Abnormalities' Baby Born On Ram Mandir Station Fighting For Life At Mumbai's Cooper Hospital
'Hole In Heart & Facial Abnormalities' Baby Born On Ram Mandir Station Fighting For Life At Mumbai's Cooper Hospital

On Tuesday, at around 1 am, a woman travelling on a local train went into labour, leading a bystander to act quickly and assist in delivering her baby right on the platform itself.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Mumbai: The baby who was born at Mumbai's Ram Mandir railway station platform on Tuesday in a filmy manner by a real life Rancho, is reportedly fighting for his life and still in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital. On Tuesday, at around 1 am, a woman travelling on a local train went into labour, leading a bystander to act quickly and assist in delivering her baby right on the platform itself.

According to a report by Mid Day, the infant has been diagnosed with a hole in the heart and facial abnormalities. After the delivery, both were admitted to Cooper Hospital. Though the mother recovered but the baby is still being monitored.

Here's what happened

The incident was shared by eyewitness Manjeet Dhillon on Instagram where a man’s extraordinary courage helped save two lives. The incident earned lot of praises from users on the internet.

According to the eyewitness, a female doctor also guided him through the delivery process via video call after several attempts to contact emergency services were delayed. “We called multiple doctors, but the ambulance was taking time. Finally, a female doctor guided him step by step, and he followed every instruction perfectly,” Dhillon said in the video.

'Truly shameful' Nearby hospital refused to help

Dhillon also revealed that the woman’s family had also earlier approached to a nearby hospital for help but they were turned away, forcing them to return to the train. “It’s truly shameful that a hospital refused to help a mother in such a situation,” the post added. After the delivery by the man, mother and newborn were safely transported to hospital with the help of passengers and railway staff.

