Mumbai: BMC Slaps ₹2.09-Crore Penalty On GMLR Contractor; Mulund–Goregaon Flyover Pushed To 2026

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a penalty of over Rs 2.09 crore on contractor S P Singla for significant delays in Phase 3 of the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, resulting in the timeline being pushed back by nearly a year.

The six-lane Singla flyover on the Goregaon (west-bound) side, initially set for completion in July 2025, is now expected to open only in May 2026. On the Mulund end, only one arm of the six-lane flyover will become operational on May 31, 2026, with the remaining sections requiring additional months of work, officials confirmed.

Details On Project Delay

Together with the rotary and the upcoming cable-stayed bridge, the combined project cost for the two major flyovers stands at Rs 713 crore. According to a Hindustan Times report, a senior official from the bridges department stated that the penalty amount for July and August delays was recovered on November 19. He added that while the Mulund side was progressing, only one arm could be opened by May 2026 due to persistent obstacles.

The Mulund stretch has been slowed down by multiple utility-related challenges, including water pipelines and encroachment near Sonapur junction. The original target was to open the full flyover to the public by May 31, 2026, but the utility-related complications have extended the timeline further.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijeet Bangar confirmed that more punitive measures would follow if the contractor continued to miss deadlines. “We imposed a Rs 2 crore penalty for missing deadlines and further penalties will be applied if work does not accelerate,” he said, as quoted by HT.

Out of 31 required pillars for the Goregaon side, 27 have been completed, with the remaining four currently under construction. The structure includes walkways on both sides, deck slabs, a 24.2-metre carriageway, two foot overbridges and an elevated rotary at Mulund, comprising three arms leading towards Bhandup Complex, Guru Gobind Singh Road and the main flyover. A vehicular underpass at Mulund is already functional.

Once completed, the project will offer motorists a direct route from Dindoshi to Sanjay Gandhi National Park and eventually connect to the two underground tunnels that form a key part of Phase 3. However, the delays have sparked political criticism.

MLA Mihir Kotecha Demands Cancellation Of Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Project

Local BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha has demanded that the contractor’s agreement be terminated, alleging repeated lapses in safety, housekeeping and work quality. Kotecha also claimed that poor-quality work on the GMLR project was contributing to Mulund’s worsening Air Quality Index (AQI).

Following an inspection of a 2-km stretch from Amar Nagar to Nahur, nearly 100 violations were found. Project engineers admitted issuing over 40 notices and imposing fines of Rs 1 crore, but Kotecha said there had been no improvement despite repeated warnings.

