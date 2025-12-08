 Nashik Tragedy: PM Modi Offers Condolences, CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid After Devotee Deaths
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNashik Tragedy: PM Modi Offers Condolences, CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid After Devotee Deaths

Nashik Tragedy: PM Modi Offers Condolences, CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid After Devotee Deaths

The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying devotees fell from Saptashrungi Gad in Nashik district. Local authorities said rescue teams were deployed immediately. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as "extremely tragic" and announced financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the devotees' next of kin.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) & Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep grief over the deaths of six devotees in a vehicle accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," PM Modi said.

The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying devotees fell from Saptashrungi Gad in Nashik district. Local authorities said rescue teams were deployed immediately.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as "extremely tragic" and announced financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the devotees' next of kin.

FPJ Shorts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas
Read Also
'Main Gujarati Hoon, Marathi Bolunga Hi Nahi': Man Driving Range Rover Refuses To Speak In Marathi...
article-image

"The incident of 6 devotees losing their lives in an accident where a vehicle fell from Saptashrungi Gad in Nashik district is extremely tragic. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share in the grief of their families. Rescue operations are underway to retrieve the bodies, and the entire machinery has been kept ready there. Financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees will be provided to the heirs of these devotees on behalf of the state government," Fadnavis said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further:...

Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further:...

Mumbai: BMC Slaps ₹2.09-Crore Penalty On GMLR Contractor; Mulund–Goregaon Flyover Pushed To 2026

Mumbai: BMC Slaps ₹2.09-Crore Penalty On GMLR Contractor; Mulund–Goregaon Flyover Pushed To 2026

Nashik Tragedy: PM Modi Offers Condolences, CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid After...

Nashik Tragedy: PM Modi Offers Condolences, CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid After...

'Main Gujarati Hoon, Marathi Bolunga Hi Nahi': Man Driving Range Rover Refuses To Speak In Marathi...

'Main Gujarati Hoon, Marathi Bolunga Hi Nahi': Man Driving Range Rover Refuses To Speak In Marathi...

Thane: Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Sets Record With ₹23.67 Crore Property Tax Recovery...

Thane: Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Sets Record With ₹23.67 Crore Property Tax Recovery...