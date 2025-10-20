Mumbai's CSMI Airport Dazzles With Glamorous Lights On Diwali Eve | Watch Video | CSMIA

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), has transformed into a spectacular vision of light and tradition on the eve of Diwali. Adorned with a dazzling array of decorations, the airport is extending a warm, vibrant welcome to domestic and international travellers, perfectly capturing the spirit of the Festival of Lights.

The grandeur begins even before entering the terminal, where the elevated bridge, overlooked by the impressive statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is draped in brilliant strings of warm white lights, setting a magnificent tone. Inside the terminal, the modern architecture blends seamlessly with traditional Indian motifs.

Watch Video

A centerpiece of the celebration appears to be a multi-tiered, towering installation adorned with illuminated Diya (earthen lamp) outlines, reflecting the festival's core theme of light triumphing over darkness. Overhead, the airport’s ceiling is a mesmerizing canvas, with arches and long stretches covered in delicate, glowing string lights that create a canopy of festive brilliance. Other areas feature intricate overhead light installations, including rows of suspended, crystalline diamond-shaped lights and elegant arched structures lined with twinkling bulbs and purple accents.

Beyond the expansive public areas, even corporate spaces embrace the festive mood. One display features the words "Happy Diwali" illuminated above a decorative archway, beautifully complemented by a cascading border of pink and yellow lotus flowers. Another sophisticated indoor installation showcases large, contemporary golden arches framing a wall of sparkling fairy lights, accented with glowing white Diya motifs and flanked by decorative gift boxes.

The elaborate decorations, which also include brightly lit festive displays featuring geometric designs and modern art interpretations of traditional elements, underscore the airport's commitment to offering a memorable and culturally rich experience.