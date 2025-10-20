 Mumbai's CSMI Airport Dazzles With Glamorous Lights On Diwali Eve | Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai's CSMI Airport Dazzles With Glamorous Lights On Diwali Eve | Watch Video

Mumbai's CSMI Airport Dazzles With Glamorous Lights On Diwali Eve | Watch Video

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has transformed for Diwali, featuring vibrant decorations and warm white lights, creating a spectacular welcome that merges modern design with traditional Indian motifs.

Manasi Kamble Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai's CSMI Airport Dazzles With Glamorous Lights On Diwali Eve | Watch Video | CSMIA

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), has transformed into a spectacular vision of light and tradition on the eve of Diwali. Adorned with a dazzling array of decorations, the airport is extending a warm, vibrant welcome to domestic and international travellers, perfectly capturing the spirit of the Festival of Lights.

The grandeur begins even before entering the terminal, where the elevated bridge, overlooked by the impressive statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is draped in brilliant strings of warm white lights, setting a magnificent tone. Inside the terminal, the modern architecture blends seamlessly with traditional Indian motifs.

Watch Video

A centerpiece of the celebration appears to be a multi-tiered, towering installation adorned with illuminated Diya (earthen lamp) outlines, reflecting the festival's core theme of light triumphing over darkness. Overhead, the airport’s ceiling is a mesmerizing canvas, with arches and long stretches covered in delicate, glowing string lights that create a canopy of festive brilliance. Other areas feature intricate overhead light installations, including rows of suspended, crystalline diamond-shaped lights and elegant arched structures lined with twinkling bulbs and purple accents.

FPJ Shorts
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit
Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit
UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All Indians Across Britain
UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All Indians Across Britain
Jaisalmer Bus Fire Accident: Death Toll Rises To 25 As Another Victim Succumbs To Injuries
Jaisalmer Bus Fire Accident: Death Toll Rises To 25 As Another Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Beyond the expansive public areas, even corporate spaces embrace the festive mood. One display features the words "Happy Diwali" illuminated above a decorative archway, beautifully complemented by a cascading border of pink and yellow lotus flowers. Another sophisticated indoor installation showcases large, contemporary golden arches framing a wall of sparkling fairy lights, accented with glowing white Diya motifs and flanked by decorative gift boxes.

Read Also
FASTag Annual Pass A Perfect Gift For Travellers This Diwali: Indian Govt
article-image

The elaborate decorations, which also include brightly lit festive displays featuring geometric designs and modern art interpretations of traditional elements, underscore the airport's commitment to offering a memorable and culturally rich experience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit

Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit

Mumbai Guide: Taste City's Iconic 'Mithaiwalas' Known For Authentic Sweet Dishes This Diwali

Mumbai Guide: Taste City's Iconic 'Mithaiwalas' Known For Authentic Sweet Dishes This Diwali

Thane News: Woman Killed As Speeding Car Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road; One Injured

Thane News: Woman Killed As Speeding Car Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road; One Injured

'People Are Fed Up': Nagpur Congress Holds Protest; Slams Forged Action On Jobless, Handcart Vendors...

'People Are Fed Up': Nagpur Congress Holds Protest; Slams Forged Action On Jobless, Handcart Vendors...

Anant & Radhika Ambani Distribute Chocolate To Orphan Kids On Diwali 2025: WATCH

Anant & Radhika Ambani Distribute Chocolate To Orphan Kids On Diwali 2025: WATCH