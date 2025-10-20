Palghar Crime News: Cyber Police Recovers ₹5.61 Lakh For Kashimira Resident Who Fell Victim To Fake Share Trading App Scam | Filed Picture

Palghar: The Cyber Police Station of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has successfully recovered ₹5,61,000 for a Kashimira resident who fell victim to a fraudulent online share trading scheme. The amount was returned to the complainant after swift investigation and legal follow-up by the cyber police.

According to officials, the complainant, identified as Mr. Jayadhan, came across a promotional advertisement on Telegram claiming high profits through an online share trading application. Attracted by the promise of quick returns, he invested a substantial amount of money. However, when he received no returns and could no longer access his invested funds, he realised he had been duped.

Following the incident, the victim immediately approached the Cyber Police Station and submitted a written complaint. The case was also registered online through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP).

Acting promptly, the cyber police froze multiple suspicious bank accounts linked to the fraudulent transactions. During the investigation, it was found that the defrauded money had been routed through 12 different bank accounts, out of which funds were successfully blocked in six accounts.

To retrieve the trapped funds, the Cyber Police advised the complainant to file an application before the court. After submission of detailed reports by the cyber police and securing approval from the court, the investigation team pursued the matter with the banks and successfully retrieved ₹5,61,000, which was credited back to the complainant’s original account.

A symbolic cheque handover ceremony was conducted to formally return the recovered amount to the complainant.

Cyber Fraud Awareness Advisory

The Cyber Police have urged citizens to stay alert and avoid falling prey to similar scams. They have issued the following safety guidelines:

Do not trust promotional ads on Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp promising high investment returns.

Verify the authenticity of online trading apps before investing.

Consult certified financial advisors before investing in crypto, mutual funds, or stock market apps.

Fraudsters often show fake screenshots, fabricated SEBI certificates, and manipulated profit records to gain trust.

Never share personal or banking information with unknown individuals or apps.

In case of online fraud, immediately inform your bank and lodge a complaint.

Citizens are encouraged to report cyber frauds at Cyber Helpline: 1930 / 1945 or on www.cybercrime.gov.in

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has appealed to the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious financial activity without delay to prevent cyber fraud.

