'Promoting False Narratives & Rumors': Shinde-Led Sena, BJP Slam MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's '96 Lakh Fake Voters' Claim

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges 96 Lakh Fake Voters In Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde-Led Sena, BJP leaders in Maharashtra has taken a dig at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after he made a strong allegation that nearly 96 lakh fake voters have been added to state’s voter list. Thackeray's statement came on Sunday as he addressed his party workers ahead of the local body elections.

Slamming the MNS Chief, Eknath Shinde's Sena faction leader Shaina NC has called Raj Thackeray of promoting false narratives and rumors. She added that as a responsible political party, they should rather consider on policies of the government.

"When Raj Thackeray alleges that there are 96 lakh fake voters, our question is that if they have proof, why haven't they gone to the Election Commission? They (Raj Thackeray) keep promoting such false narratives and rumors because their win and loss depend on this", she said while speaking to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the allegations made by MNS chief Raj Thackeray against the Election Commission, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "When Raj Thackeray alleges that there are 96 lakh fake voters, our question is that if they have proof, why haven't they gone to the Election… pic.twitter.com/oYJUYZp2BD — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

Another leader Sanjay Nirupam, on the other hand, challenged Raj Thackeray to make full list of the 94 lakh so-called fake voters public. While speaking to ANI, he that opposition is making vote chori an excuse for losing elections. "The opposition has developed this new hobby of using the excuse of 'Vote chori' for losing the elections. They just keep looking for someone else to blame for losing the elctions...," Nirupam said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On the allegations made by MNS chief Raj Thackeray against the Election Commission, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "I challenge him to make public the full list of the 94 lakh so-called fake voters he's talking about... The opposition has developed this… pic.twitter.com/Y7naNl8Ha0 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

On Thackeray allegations, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that the cousin have realized that the municipal corporation is slipping out of their hands, so they are raising such questions. Adding to it, Somaiya told ANI, "These are the same voters who were there during the Lok Sabha elections as well, but back then they had no doubts about the voter list because they managed to win 31 out of 48 seats... that same list was used in the assembly elections... now Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Rahul Gandhi are raising questions about the voter list. This voter list was actually prepared in 2001."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the allegations made by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray against the Election Commission, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya says, "...These are the same voters who were there during the Lok Sabha elections as well, but back then they had no doubts… pic.twitter.com/jsmMYAQIVG — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

What did Raj Thackeray allege?

While addressing his party workers on Sunday, the MNS chief said, "Reliable information has just been received that 9.6 million fake voters have been added. This is an insult to the voters of Maharashtra and the country. All the group presidents (group presidents), branch presidents, and election list heads should go door to door and count the votes. I'm asking the Election Commission not to hold elections in Maharashtra until this is clean." Thackeray claimed that around 8 to 10 lakh fake names were added in Mumbai alone, with similar irregularities detected in Thane, Pune, and Nashik.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/