Mumbai News: Western Railway Sets Record, Collects ₹1.39 Crore In Single-Day Ticket Revenue | File Photo

Western Railway has set a new benchmark in revenue generation from ticket checking, collecting a record-breaking Rs 1.39 crore on October 18, 2025. This marks the highest-ever single-day revenue recorded by the zone, surpassing the previous record of Rs 1.28 crore set on November 10, 2023.

The collection covers both suburban and non-suburban sections across all divisions of Western Railway.

Dual Responsibilities Highlight Staff Dedication

An official noted, "This exceptional performance comes despite hundreds of ticket checking staff being simultaneously deployed for crowd management duties a dual responsibility that makes the achievement even more commendable."

Strategic Operations Drive Success

Western Railway officials credited the milestone to sustained efforts in curbing ticketless travel, intensified checks, and enhanced deployment of ticket checking squads across key sections. Targeted operations focused on high-traffic routes and peak time slots, resulting in effective enforcement and increased compliance.

Commitment to Passenger Accountability

A senior official said, “This milestone reflects the dedication and efficiency of our ticket checking staff and field officers who worked tirelessly, often managing dual roles, to ensure revenue protection. It also underscores our commitment to enhancing passenger accountability and improving services.”