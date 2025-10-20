'Pura Neve East Indian Sanskruti': First East Indian Marathi Musical In 14 Years Draws Packed Houses |

A musical in the East Indian dialect of Marathi released in city theatres last week is attracting thousands of viewers eager to hear film characters singing and speaking in their language on the big screen. This is the first feature film in the dialect since 2009, and the limited shows are seeing full houses, prompting theatres to increase screenings.

A Unique Musical Experience

The film ‘Pura Neve East Indian Sanskruti’ features a medley of 17 songs sung in diverse styles, including traditional music and rap. There is no story, script, or lead cast, yet the film was certified as a full-length feature by the Central Board of Film Certification earlier this month.

Community Pride and Cultural Representation

Nelson Patel, photographer and producer-director of the film, said,

“Hearing their mother tongue on the screen gives people a different joy. I hope the film boosts the confidence of young members of the community and paves the way for them into the larger world of entertainment.”

Patel had previously produced the 2009 film ‘Tu Maza Jeev’ in the same dialect, spoken around Vasai and gaothans, the erstwhile villages of Mumbai.

Vivian D'Souza, an advocate from Kurla, said,

“It is a distinct dialect. The censor board recognised the film for its portrayal of the community’s culture through a lyrical presentation. People are flocking to watch it.”

Theatres and Audience Response

The film is being exhibited in theatres in Bhayandar, Borivali, and Saki Naka, with tickets available on a movie booking app. More shows are scheduled this week. During screenings on Friday and Sunday, audiences were seen dancing to the songs as the credits rolled, highlighting the musical’s vibrant appeal.