Developed Maharashtra 2047 Draft Approved: Fadnavis Outlines Vision For A Global Competitor State

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the ‘Developed Maharashtra 2047’ draft is a historic document that will serve as the guiding framework for all future policies and projects aimed at transforming the state into a global competitor.

He spoke at the meeting of the Developed Maharashtra 2047 Advisory Committee held at Sahyadri Guest House, where the committee formally approved the draft. The document will soon be presented before the state cabinet for final approval.

Three-Phase Development Roadmap

The roadmap outlines Maharashtra’s development targets in three phases 2029, 2035, and 2047 to achieve the vision of a fully developed and sustainable state.

Emphasis on AI and Technology in Governance

Fadnavis directed the administration to develop an AI-based mechanism to evaluate and process proposals before approval.

“Using artificial intelligence to identify and correct deficiencies in proposals beforehand will save significant time. Departments should only verify the accuracy of AI-generated assessments,” he said.

He instructed the Urban Development and Revenue Departments to implement this mechanism on priority. Fadnavis also called for the creation of a Large Language Model (LLM) to strengthen AI-driven administrative work and asked the Industries Department to develop a cloud-based system for beneficiary data of various government schemes, accessible to all departments.

“The state should adopt a sustainable development model that ensures long-term progress without future disruptions,” he added.

Public Participation Shapes the Vision

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to citizens for their active participation in preparing the draft.

“The overwhelming response shows how aware and committed the people of Maharashtra are to the state’s progress,” he said.

Between June 19 and July 28, 2025, a massive public survey was conducted across the state for the draft. The initiative received responses from over four lakh citizens, including 35,000 audio messages and numerous development suggestions. Additionally, more than seven lakh people participated in specialized departmental surveys.

Visionary Document for Global Competitiveness

Fadnavis described the draft as a visionary document that should guide every future government initiative.

“This document will enable Maharashtra to compete not just with other Indian states but with the world. It should be converted into an engaging video format so that citizens can easily understand and connect with its vision,” he said.