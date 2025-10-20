 Mumbai: Borivali Police Arrest Auto-Rickshaw Driver For Verbally Abusing And Physically Assaulting Traffic Constable On Duty
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Borivali Police Arrest Auto-Rickshaw Driver For Verbally Abusing And Physically Assaulting Traffic Constable On Duty

Mumbai: Borivali Police Arrest Auto-Rickshaw Driver For Verbally Abusing And Physically Assaulting Traffic Constable On Duty

Chettiyar, a Gorai resident, reportedly blamed the police for traffic congestion, verbally abused them, and physically assaulted a constable by grabbing his collar. He also recorded the incident, threatening to make it viral.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Borivali police arrested 39year-old auto-rickshaw driver Suresh Chettiyar for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing traffic police on duty. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Borivali police arrested 39year-old auto-rickshaw driver Suresh Chettiyar for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing traffic police on duty. The incident occurred around noon on Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West, where officers were towing illegally parked vehicles.

Read Also
Centre Government Approves ₹1,950 Crore For Flood-Relief In Karnataka & Maharashtra
article-image

Driver Assaults Traffic Constable Over Congestion

Chettiyar, a Gorai resident, reportedly blamed the police for traffic congestion, verbally abused them, and physically assaulted a constable by grabbing his collar. He also recorded the incident, threatening to make it viral.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series
US President Donald Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Conflict By Threatening 200 Percent Tariffs
US President Donald Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Conflict By Threatening 200 Percent Tariffs

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police...

'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police...

Massive Traffic Snarls In Thane As Diwali Pahat Celebrations Grip, Stretching Across Key Roads...

Massive Traffic Snarls In Thane As Diwali Pahat Celebrations Grip, Stretching Across Key Roads...

Household Move Turns Costly: Movers & Packers Staff Flee With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹6.8 Lakh In...

Household Move Turns Costly: Movers & Packers Staff Flee With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹6.8 Lakh In...

Mumbai: Borivali Police Arrest Auto-Rickshaw Driver For Verbally Abusing And Physically Assaulting...

Mumbai: Borivali Police Arrest Auto-Rickshaw Driver For Verbally Abusing And Physically Assaulting...

Centre Government Approves ₹1,950 Crore For Flood-Relief In Karnataka & Maharashtra

Centre Government Approves ₹1,950 Crore For Flood-Relief In Karnataka & Maharashtra