Mumbai: Borivali Police Arrest Auto-Rickshaw Driver For Verbally Abusing And Physically Assaulting Traffic Constable On Duty

Mumbai: Borivali police arrested 39year-old auto-rickshaw driver Suresh Chettiyar for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing traffic police on duty. The incident occurred around noon on Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West, where officers were towing illegally parked vehicles.

Driver Assaults Traffic Constable Over Congestion

Chettiyar, a Gorai resident, reportedly blamed the police for traffic congestion, verbally abused them, and physically assaulted a constable by grabbing his collar. He also recorded the incident, threatening to make it viral.

