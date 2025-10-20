 Thane News: Woman Killed As Speeding Car Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road; One Injured
Swati Kadam (40) was tragically killed by a fast-moving vehicle in Ghodbunder while returning home from work at a salon. A case has been filed at the Kasarvadavali police station regarding the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Thane News: Woman Killed As Speeding Car Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road; One Injured | Representational Image

Thane: On Sunday night, it was revealed that a woman was struck by a fast-moving vehicle in the Ghodbunder area. The woman who passed away has been identified as Swati Kadam (40), and a case has been filed at the Kasarvadavali police station regarding this matter. Swati started working at a hair salon here eight days prior. She passed away in an accident while coming back home from work.

Swati Kadam was employed at a hair salon located in the Naglabandar region of Ghodbunder. The salon was packed with people on Sunday. As it was late at night, the hair salon owner, Manoj Thakur, chose to give Swati a ride home on his motorcycle.

They were both riding a two-wheeler from Ghodbunder to Thane. Simultaneously, a fast-moving car collided with their motorcycle. As a result, both Manoj and Swati tumbled off the motorcycle, according to report by Loksatta.

Manoj sustained significant damage to his hand. Swati sustained severe injuries to her head. The driver escaped the location following the crash. Following the event, both were taken to the hospital for care. Nonetheless, the doctors pronounced Swati dead. A case has been filed at the Kasarvadavali police station regarding this matter

article-image

Similar Incident

Another accident took place on Ghodbunder road taking place round 11:30 pm on Sunday under a skywalk bridge near Vijay Garden housing society on Ghodbunder Road. A man and woman were returning from a party when their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The woman, Swati, fell and suffered severe head injuries, dying on the spot. The man sustained a hand fracture and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Police are searching for the offending vehicle and its driver.

