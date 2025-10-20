Thane News: Woman Killed As Speeding Car Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road; One Injured | Representational Image

Thane: On Sunday night, it was revealed that a woman was struck by a fast-moving vehicle in the Ghodbunder area. The woman who passed away has been identified as Swati Kadam (40), and a case has been filed at the Kasarvadavali police station regarding this matter. Swati started working at a hair salon here eight days prior. She passed away in an accident while coming back home from work.

Swati Kadam was employed at a hair salon located in the Naglabandar region of Ghodbunder. The salon was packed with people on Sunday. As it was late at night, the hair salon owner, Manoj Thakur, chose to give Swati a ride home on his motorcycle.

They were both riding a two-wheeler from Ghodbunder to Thane. Simultaneously, a fast-moving car collided with their motorcycle. As a result, both Manoj and Swati tumbled off the motorcycle, according to report by Loksatta.

Manoj sustained significant damage to his hand. Swati sustained severe injuries to her head. The driver escaped the location following the crash. Following the event, both were taken to the hospital for care. Nonetheless, the doctors pronounced Swati dead. A case has been filed at the Kasarvadavali police station regarding this matter

