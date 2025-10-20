Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Chinese Firecracker Smuggling Under 'Operation Fire Trail', Seizes ₹4.82 Crore Consignment; 1 Arrested

DRI seizes Rs 4.82 crore worth of smuggled Chinese firecrackers at Nhava Sheva port under Operation Fire Trail | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough under its ongoing “Operation Fire Trail”, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), has successfully busted a sophisticated smuggling attempt involving the illegal import of Chinese-origin fireworks and firecrackers into India. Firecrackers worth Rs 4.82 crore have been seized and one person has been arrested in this case, officials said on Monday.

Arrest Made, Firecrackers Hidden in Garments

The arrested person has been identified as M.A.S. Pothiyawala, a resident of Junagadh, Gujarat.

According to the agency sources, during this operation, DRI officers intercepted a 40-foot container at Nhava Sheva port, originating from China and destined for ICD Ankleshwar, which was declared as carrying “leggings.”

A detailed examination revealed 46,640 pieces of concealed firecrackers, fireworks hidden behind a superficial layer of garments at the front. The entire consignment, valued at Rs 4.82 crore, was seized.

Evidence Uncovers Smuggling Syndicate

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents revealing the modus operandi of the smuggling syndicate, and the arrest of a key person behind it from Veraval, Gujarat.

Legal and Safety Concerns

The import of firecrackers is ‘Restricted’ under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy and requires valid licences from both the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

DRI’s Ongoing Vigilance

The unlawful import of such hazardous goods poses grave risks to public safety, national security, critical port infrastructure, and the wider shipping and logistics chain. The DRI remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard public from hazardous contraband and uphold the integrity of the country’s trade and security ecosystem, by detecting and dismantling such organized smuggling networks.

Last week, DRI Mumbai, had seized a large consignment of 20 Metric tonnes of smuggled Chinese-origin firecrackers/ fireworks, valued at Rs 6.32 crore, at Nhava Sheva Port. These fireworks, firecrackers were smuggled by mis-declaring them as “Leggings” in an attempt to evade detection.

