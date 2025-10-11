 Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport Under ‘Operation Golden Sweep’; 13 Arrested, Gold Worth ₹12.58 Crore Seized
DRI successfully dismantled a highly organised gold smuggling syndicate and arrested 13 persons, including two Bangladeshi, six Sri Lankan Nationals, two airport staff of a meet-and-greet service, two handlers and the mastermind in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Based on an intelligence developed by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit, during an operation code-named “Operation Golden Sweep”, apprehended foreign nationals, airport staffers and other members of an international gold smuggling syndicate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, and seized 10.488 Kg of 24 karat foreign-origin gold, valued at approximately Rs 12.58 crore.

Gold concealed in wax capsules, smuggled through transit passengers

Investigations revealed that a transnational syndicate adopted a sophisticated modus operandi wherein transit passengers from Dubai to Singapore, Bangkok, and Dhaka via Mumbai acted as carriers, concealing gold in egg-shaped wax capsules inside their bodies.

Upon arrival in Mumbai, these transit passengers discreetly handed over the smuggled gold to complicit airport staff within the international departure area. The staff then illicitly removed the smuggled gold from the airport premises and delivered it to handlers and receivers, who coordinated with the mastermind.

The syndicate, operated by masterminds based in Mumbai and Dubai employed transit passengers, airport staff, handlers and several layers of receivers.

DRI highlights insider threat in critical airport infrastructure

This successful operation underscores DRI’s intelligence capabilities, swift execution, and coordinated enforcement efforts in unearthing the evolving methods of smuggling syndicates.

It also highlights the growing insider threat within sensitive infrastructure, as organised syndicates seek to exploit transit routes and airport personnel for monetary gain.

The Directorate remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard India’s economic interests and national security from the threats posed by such transnational criminal syndicates.

