Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 34-Year-Old Thane Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2 Crore From Bangkok For ₹5,000

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers have apprehended a 34-year-old Thane resident for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 2 crore sourced from Bangkok. Shockingly, the accused told Customs officers that he agreed to smuggle drugs for a monetary consideration of a paltry sum of Rs 5,000.

Passenger Intercepted at CSMIA After Specific Intelligence

According to the Customs sources, on Thursday, officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on the basis of specific input, intercepted one passenger Imran Khan, a driver by profession, on the basis of suspicion that he might be carrying some contraband items, after he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok.

Drugs Hidden Among Chocolates, Toys and Food Items

A search of the baggage of Khan was carried out and during the search of his trolley bag, the officers found that the same were filled with various types of chocolates, food items and toys. After keeping all these stuff outside the baggage, the officers found four plastic packets containing green coloured dry flowering and a fruiting substance purported to be hydroponic weed (Marijuana).

Weed Valued at ₹2 Crore Seized

The said substance weighed 2,003 grams valued at Rs 2 crore in the illicit market. In his statement, Khan admitted that he had arrived at the airport from Bangkok.

"He also admitted knowledge, non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance that is fruiting and flowering-top of plant purported to be hydroponic weed for monetary consideration of Rs 5,000," the officer said.

Accused Remanded to Judicial Custody

"He was aware that smuggling of hydroponic weed and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment as per laws prevalent in India. As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," the officer added.

Advocates Arun Gupta and Ashish Ashok Singh argued for the accused in the court on Friday after which he had been remanded to judicial custody.

