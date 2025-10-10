Maharashtra SC Commission Member Praises Panvel Municipal Corporation For Effective Implementation Of Welfare Schemes |

Member of the Maharashtra State Scheduled Castes Commission, Adv. Goraksh Lokhande, visited the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday and lauded the civic body for the efficient and satisfactory execution of various welfare schemes benefiting the Scheduled Caste community within its jurisdiction.

During his visit on October 9, Adv. Lokhande reviewed several initiatives undertaken for Scheduled Caste and economically weaker sections, including programs related to healthcare, housing, and welfare facilities. He expressed satisfaction over the progress and implementation of these schemes.

Lokhande visited the students’ study centre at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan, where he interacted with students and appreciated the arrangements and facilities provided for their academic support.

