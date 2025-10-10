'RSS-BJP's Feudal Mindset': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi Over Haryana IPS Officer's Suicide, Crime Against Dalits, Adivasis

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | ANI

New Delhi: Following the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rising crime against Dalit and Adivasi people.

In the wake of the recent incidents of a Dalit man beaten to death in Raebareli, for being mistaken for a thief and an attempt to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, Kharge launched an attack against the Centre, calling it a "dangerous manifestation" of the RSS-BJP's "feudal mindset".

Sharing an X post, Kharge cited the data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and flagged a rise of 46 per cent in crimes against Dalits and a 91 per cent increase in the crimes against Adivasis between 2013 and 2023.

.@narendramodi जी,



NCRB रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, 2013 से 2023 के बीच —



🔺 दलितों के खिलाफ़ अपराधों में 46% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है

🔺 आदिवासियों के खिलाफ़ 91% अपराध बढ़ें हैं।



हरियाणा में IPS अधिकारी से जातिगत भेदभाव,

हरिओम वाल्मीकि की प्रताड़ना,

CJI पर हमला और उसको जायज़ ठहराने की… pic.twitter.com/3XKm8dCQCe — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 10, 2025

He wrote, "Narendra Modi ji, according to the NCRB report, between 2013 and 2023, there has been a 46 per cent increase in crimes against Dalits. Crimes against Adivasis have increased by 91 per cent."

"Caste discrimination against an IPS officer in Haryana, the harassment of Hariom Valmiki, the attack on the CJI and the BJP mindset justifying it, and the atrocities against elderly Dalit woman Kamla Devi Raigar in Sawai Madhopur district of BJP-ruled Rajasthan... All these recent incidents are not just isolated events, but a dangerous manifestation of the RSS-BJP's feudal mindset," the Congress chief added.

Invoking the Constitutional principles of social justice and equality, he took a dig at PM Modi, claiming that the Prime Minister is ignoring these issues.

He wrote, "This chain of events is a direct assault on the fundamental principles of India's Constitution, social justice, and equality. This politics of intimidating and suppressing Dalits, backward classes, Adivasis, and marginalised communities poses a serious threat to democracy."

"India will be governed by the Constitution, not by the decrees of any extremist ideology. Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, minorities, and weaker sections are bearing the brunt of this, and you are keeping your eyes shut to these issues while remaining engrossed in your own spectacles," the X post read.

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer, saying that violence against Dalits across the country is terrifying.

"The entire country is shocked by the suicide of Haryana's IPS officer Y. Pooran Kumar ji, who was troubled by caste-based harassment. The ongoing chain of injustice, atrocities, and violence against Dalits across the country is terrifying," the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad said in a post on X.

जातीय प्रताड़ना से परेशान होकर हरियाणा के IPS अधिकारी वाई पूरन कुमार जी की आत्महत्या से पूरा देश स्तब्ध है। देश भर में दलितों के खिलाफ जिस तरह अन्याय,अत्याचार और हिंसा का सिलसिला चल रहा है, वह भयावह है।



पहले रायबरेली में हरिओम वाल्मीकि जी की हत्या, फिर मुख्य न्यायाधीश का अपमान… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 10, 2025

She linked the IPS officer's death to other recent incidents, including the murder of Hariom Valmiki in Raebareli.

"First, the murder of Hariom Valmiki ji in Raebareli, then the insult to the Chief Justice, and now the suicide of a senior officer--this proves that the BJP rule has become a curse for Dalits. Whether it is an ordinary citizen or someone in a high position, if they belong to the Dalit community, injustice and inhumanity do not leave them alone. If this is the condition of Dalits in high positions, just imagine the circumstances in which the common Dalit society must be living," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police filed an FIR against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya following a complaint by IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, wife of the late IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who was found dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

The FIR, filed at Police Station Sector 11 under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, cites abetment to suicide and caste-based harassment.

