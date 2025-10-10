Yogi Adityanath To Spearhead BJP’s High-Voltage Campaign In Bihar As Over 100 UP Leaders Join Poll Mission

Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: With the Election Commission announcing the Bihar Assembly election schedule, the Bharatiya Janata Party has shifted into top gear, deploying its Uttar Pradesh leadership to anchor the campaign across Bihar.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to lead the party’s high-voltage campaign, addressing more than 24 rallies across both phases and reaching voters in over 50 constituencies. According to party insiders, Yogi’s rallies remain among the most in-demand after those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several BJP leaders in Bihar have reportedly requested the central leadership to include Yogi’s public meetings in their constituencies, citing his strong public connect and powerful oratory. His influence is said to be particularly strong in the bordering districts of Gopalganj, Saran, Siwan, and Valmikinagar, which share deep social and cultural ties with Gorakhpur.

Known as “Bulldozer Baba” for his tough stance on law and order, Yogi has built a reputation for decisive governance. Political observers say his fiery speeches and straightforward messaging energize the BJP’s core support base and draw massive crowds with minimal mobilization effort.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several senior ministers, will also campaign extensively. Maurya, appointed co-incharge of the Bihar elections, will oversee strategy, coordination, and candidate management. His outreach among the Maurya, Shakya, Saini, and Kushwaha communities—key caste groups in Bihar—will be critical to the BJP’s social arithmetic.

The BJP has deployed more than 100 MLAs and MLCs from Uttar Pradesh to manage specific assembly constituencies in Bihar. Responsibilities have been divided among prominent leaders: former minister Dr. Mahendra Singh will supervise about 40 constituencies, while Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh will take charge of the Ara district. Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh will coordinate with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to manage campaign operations across nearly 48 constituencies.

Senior MPs and former MPs from Uttar Pradesh, including Dr. Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar), Bhola Singh (Bulandshahr), Rajkumar Chahar (Fatehpur Sikri), Raghav Lakhanpal (Saharanpur), and Subrata Pathak (Kannauj), have also been assigned key campaign duties. BJP National Vice President Rekha Verma, former ministers Siddharthnath Singh and Satish Chandra Dwivedi, Deoria MLA Shalabhmani Tripathi, and ex-MP Vinod Sonkar will handle rallies and organizational coordination in select districts.

Political experts see the deployment of Uttar Pradesh’s political machinery as part of the BJP’s strategy to project administrative efficiency and Hindutva-driven appeal in Bihar. The party aims to combine Yogi Adityanath’s mass connect with the organizational experience of senior UP leaders to mount a vigorous campaign.

The Bihar Assembly election will be held in two phases—on November 6 and 11—with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.