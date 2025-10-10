UP: Elderly Couple Consumes Poison Near Ganga on Karva Chauth, Dies in Aligarh’s Ramghat

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident on the day of Karva Chauth, an elderly couple from Mohammadpur Bahdera village under Atrauli police station limits allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison near the Ganga ghat in Ramghat on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Puran Singh (72) and his wife Chameli Devi (70). According to family members, the couple often argued over domestic issues. On Friday morning, another quarrel reportedly broke out between them, after which Puran Singh took his wife to Ramghat around 8 am, saying they were going for a holy bath in the Ganga.

Around 10 a.m., the couple allegedly consumed poison near the riverbank close to the market area. Police said Puran Singh first gave the poison to his wife and then took it himself. Moments later, both collapsed on the spot.

Local residents immediately informed the Ramghat police, who rushed to the scene. Station House Officer (SHO) Yung Bahadur Singh said that Puran Singh had died on the spot, while Chameli Devi, who was still breathing, was taken to a hospital but succumbed to the poison on the way.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to Bulandshahr.

Police said the couple’s son Ashok works in Ghaziabad, while their daughter Pushpa is married. The couple lived in the village with their daughter-in-law Rajkumari, and three grandchildren, Vidya Sagar, Nirbhay, and Krishna.