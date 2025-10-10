CCTV Footage Shows Father Kidnapping 1.5-Year-Old Girl From Outside Home In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, a 1.5-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her own father from outside her maternal grandparents’ house in Jhunjhunu’s Gandhi Chowk area on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the child, identified as Vanshika, was playing outside the house around 12 pm when her father, Hemant Soni, allegedly took her away. The incident took place when the girl’s mother, Akanksha Soni, had gone inside for a short while.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Akanksha, who has been living with her father Pawan Kumar Soni for nearly two years, alleged that her husband had been abusive and had often threatened to take the child away. The couple married on November 28, 2022, and their relationship reportedly soured soon after. Akanksha said she left her marital home in Mahlana Bas, Rajgarh (Churu district) following frequent domestic disputes. A family case between the two is currently pending in court.

The CCTV footage, showing Hemant allegedly lifting the child and walking away, has been seized by police. The family, after failing to locate the girl in the neighbourhood, reviewed the footage and immediately alerted authorities.

Devastated by the incident, Akanksha was seen in tears, pleading for her daughter’s return. “Just give me back my doll. She cannot live without me,” she said.

Her father, Pawan Kumar, said the kidnapping happened so swiftly that no one could react in time.

Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay confirmed that a case has been registered based on Akanksha’s written complaint. “Police teams are working at both technical and ground levels. The child will be recovered safely soon,” he assured.