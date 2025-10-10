 Haryana IGP Kumar’s Suicide Case: DGP, SP’s Names Not Clearly Mentioned In FIR, Alleges Wife
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer in Haryana government and wife of Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar. |

Chandigarh: A day after the Chandigarh police registered an FIR in the case of alleged suicide by Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar due to alleged caste-based discrimination, his wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar on Friday pointed out that the names of the key accused in the case - DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia - were not clearly mentioned in the FIR, and the section under SC/ST Act were diluted.

Amneet in her letter (copy with FPJ) sent to Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kanwardeep Kaur, on Friday said that while the names of the key accused, DGP and SP – who were central to her complaint and the ``trigger point'' behind her husband’s death, were not clearly mentioned in the FIR - which was incomplete and unsigned. Stating diluted sections of the SC/ST Act had been added in the FIR, she held the same are not in accordance with the gravity of the offence.

Urging Chandigarh SSP for the amendments in the FIR to accurately reflect the names of all the accused individuals, Amneet, further wrote that the relevant section of the SC/ST Act be applied to ensure correct legal provisions.

She also expressed concern over the non-receipt of the ``Final Note’’ recovered from the pocket of the deceased officer and another copy from his archives. Urging SSP for immediate correction and amendment, she also asked her to supply the certified copies of the ``Final Note’’ and record.

It may be recalled that the 2001-batch IPS officer, Kumar, 52, who was posted as IGP, Police training centre, Sunaria, Rohtak on September 25 last, died by suicide on October 7, leaving the state police force in shock. In his suicide note he accused nine senior serving IPS officers, including the DGP named above, of Haryana police, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers of ``caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities’’.

AUTOPSY ONLY AFTER DGP, SP’S ARREST: FAMILY

Meanwhile, family of the deceased IPS officer refused cremation demanding the amendments were made in the FIR and action taken against DGP and Rohtak SP, and other accused.

They demanded immediate arrest of DGP Kapur and SP Bijarnia and action against all the accused.

Meanwhile, representatives of All India Federation of SC/ST Organisations, said that the community was firmly backing the family.

SIT FORMED

Meanwhile, Chandigarh police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the said suicide case after D Suresh, resident commissioner at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, who led representatives of SC and ST communities, and senior police officials held a meeting on Friday.

Headed by Chandigarh IGP Pushpendra Kumar, the six-member panel will have Chandigarh SSP and four other police officers.

