West Bengal News: Suvendu Adhikari Dares Mamata Banerjee To Prove EC Threat Claims By October 12

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari (L) & West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R) | File Pic

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that her officers are being threatened by the Election Commission, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari after visiting the state election office urged the Chief Minister to prove her claims by October 12.

“The language in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had attacked our Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal is appalling. It is below the belt. She should prove whatever she had claimed. She should reveal before the poll panel the officers who are heckled by the poll panel,” said Adhikari.

The Leader of Opposition also mentioned that if SIR is conducted in the state, then at least one crore voters’ names will be deleted.

“There have been 13 lakh deaths, Aadhaar Cards have been deactivated. Then there are 16 lakh double-triple entries, which we have proved. Mamata Banerjee is losing ground as she is worried about her vote bank. Then there are Bangladeshi Muslims, Rohingyas, and fake voters. In total, there will be at least one crore deletions in Bengal,” further mentioned Adhikari.

Earlier this day, taking to X, Adhikari mentioned that many District Magistrates have appointed junior Officers as EROs, bypassing senior WBCS Executive officers, which is a clear violation of the ECI’s guidelines.

“As many as 226 the appointments have been made ignoring the ECI mandated guidelines. This malpractice undermines the integrity of our electoral process. The recent order from the ECI emphasizes that only officers of the rank of SDM/SDO/RDO should be appointed as EROs. I strongly request the ECI to enforce this directive strictly in West Bengal, ensuring widespread corrections and proper implementation to uphold fairness and transparency in our democracy,” wrote the Leader of Opposition.