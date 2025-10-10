Air India Express To Boost Bengaluru-Middle East Connectivity, Announces 3 New Flights To Jeddah & Riyadh In Saudi Arabia & Kuwait

Air India Express | Representative Image

Air India Express has announced plans to boost connectivity between Bengaluru and Middle East's three key destinations including Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh from October 26 and 27. The airline now connects India's tech capital with 35 domestic and seven international destinations.

With the beginning of the winter schedule, Air India group's low cost carrier will launch direct flight from its largest station Bengaluru to the three new destinations in the Middle East. While the services to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will start from October 26, the services to Riyadh as well as Kuwait will start from October 27.

According to the airine, the Bengaluru-Jeddah flight will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays with fares starting at Rs19,500. The flight will depart at 5.45pm and reach at 9.30pm. The return flight will depart at 10.30pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.40am. The Bengaluru–Riyadh route will be operated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with fares starting at Rs13,500.

The flight will depart at 9pm and reach Riyadh at 12.20am to return at 1.20am on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and arrive in Bengaluru at 8.55am. The Bengaluru–Kuwait flight will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with fares starting at Rs13,600. The flight will depart at 10.20pm and reach Riyadh at 12.50am. The return flight will depart at 1.50am and reach Bengaluru at 9.20am.

These new announcements are said to benefit travellers from Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli along with Bengaluru. “The new routes will benefit a wide range of travellers, including Indian expatriates, business professionals, and families visiting friends and relatives across Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The direct service to Jeddah will also offer convenient connectivity for pilgrims travelling for Umrah from Bengaluru,” said a spokesperson.

The airline has recently seen launch of various routes from Bengaluru to Kathmandu, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun. It is also set to commence services to Bangkok from October 18 as well as Jodhpur and Udaipur from November 1. The airline operates more than 440 weekly flights from Bengaluru connecting directly to 35 domestic destinations including and seven international destinations.