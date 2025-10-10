 Chhattisgarh Govt To Procure Paddy At ₹3100 Per Quintal From November 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Govt To Procure Paddy At ₹3100 Per Quintal From November 15

Chhattisgarh Govt To Procure Paddy At ₹3100 Per Quintal From November 15

While interacting with the media at Mantralay Bhawan, Nava Raipur on Friday the Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao announced that paddy procurement for the Kharif marketing year 2025-26 will begin on November 15, 2025, and conclude on January 31, 2026.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Govt To Procure Paddy At ₹3100 Per Quintal From November 15 |

Raipur: Setting aside all the speculations and rumours about the paddy procurement and rate, Vishnu Deo Sai led government finally arrived at a decision to again procure paddy in the Chhattisgarh state at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 3100 per quintal from November 15,2025.

While interacting with the media at Mantralay Bhawan, Nava Raipur on Friday the Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao announced that paddy procurement for the Kharif marketing year 2025-26 will begin on November 15, 2025, and conclude on January 31, 2026. He further said that Sai cabinet unanimously decided that this year also Chhattisgarh government will procure paddy from the registered farmers at the rate of Rs 3100. The capping limit of paddy procurement has been fixed as 21 quintals per acre, he said.

The state has put in place a robust administrative framework to prevent diversion and recycling of paddy or other problems. He said farmers can book their own token, using an online token system via the Token Tuhar Hath mobile app. This will help farmers avoid long queues at societies and for this it is mandatory for the farmers to register their names e-KYC on the AgriStack portal of the Ministry of Agriculture. Registration will remain open until October 31, 2025. A digital crop survey covering 23 lakh hectares has been conducted, allowing online assessment of paddy areas. Data from this digital survey and manual Girdawari is shared in Gram Sabhas across 20,000 villages since October 2.

For better management, 2739 procurement centres will operate with committees incentivized at Rs 5 per quintal if zero drought is maintained during the procurement year. Adequate arrangements for new and old jute bags have been made. The Food Department of India has set a target of 73 lakh metric tonnes of rice for the Central Pool for this Kharif year, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship
Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers
Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers
Extended Metro & BEST Services During Chhath Puja; BMC To Provide Multiple Facilities Across Mumbai
Extended Metro & BEST Services During Chhath Puja; BMC To Provide Multiple Facilities Across Mumbai
Read Also
PM Modi Urges UK’s Keir Starmer To Act Against Khalistani Extremists As India–UK Partnership...
article-image

To enhance monitoring and transparency, an Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established at the Markfed office, along with district-level control rooms. Administrative officers will oversee procurement centres, and special district-level checking teams have been formed to prevent paddy inflow from border states. Physical verification will be done for lifting and transport to ensure economical transport arrangements, he added.

However, on the government announcements, Congress registered strong objections. Congress state president Deepak Baij demanded the State government should start paddy procurement from November 1 in place of November 15.

“We demand that paddy procurement should begin on November 1. Paddy purchases should be made at the rate of 21 quintals per acre. An announcement should also be made to pay the price Rs 3286 per quintal,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal News: Suvendu Adhikari Dares Mamata Banerjee To Prove EC Threat Claims By October 12

West Bengal News: Suvendu Adhikari Dares Mamata Banerjee To Prove EC Threat Claims By October 12

Zubeen Garg Death Probe: 2 Personal Security Officers Arrested Over ₹1.1 Crore Irregularities

Zubeen Garg Death Probe: 2 Personal Security Officers Arrested Over ₹1.1 Crore Irregularities

Chhattisgarh Govt To Procure Paddy At ₹3100 Per Quintal From November 15

Chhattisgarh Govt To Procure Paddy At ₹3100 Per Quintal From November 15

Air India Express To Boost Bengaluru-Middle East Connectivity, Announces 3 New Flights To Jeddah &...

Air India Express To Boost Bengaluru-Middle East Connectivity, Announces 3 New Flights To Jeddah &...

Haryana IGP Kumar’s Suicide Case: DGP, SP’s Names Not Clearly Mentioned In FIR, Alleges Wife

Haryana IGP Kumar’s Suicide Case: DGP, SP’s Names Not Clearly Mentioned In FIR, Alleges Wife