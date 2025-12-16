 Uttar Pradesh: Multiple Buses Catch Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway In Mathura; Casualties Feared, Videos Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Multiple Buses Catch Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway In Mathura; Casualties Feared, Videos Surface

Uttar Pradesh: Multiple Buses Catch Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway In Mathura; Casualties Feared, Videos Surface

Several buses caught fire on the Delhi–Agra Expressway in Mathura early Tuesday, triggering fears of casualties, though details are awaited. The incident comes amid severe fog and deteriorating air quality across Uttar Pradesh, which sharply reduced visibility, with Agra’s Taj Mahal completely obscured by dense smog.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 07:42 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Multiple Buses Catch Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway In Mathura; Casualties Feared, Videos Surface | ANI

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Several buses caught fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway during early hours of Tuesday in Mathura.

Casualties feared. Further details are awaited.

It's worth mentioning that yesterday, several cities across Uttar Pradesh woke up to thick smog on Monday morning, as air quality deteriorated in different parts of the state and visibility dropped sharply.

Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu Rejects West Bengal Bill To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State...
article-image
Read Also
Jamia Millia Islamia Students Hold March To Commemorate 2019 CAA Protest Crackdown
article-image

Agra was shrouded in dense fog, making the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, completely invisible to the public. A local resident said the fog was so thick that even vehicles were difficult to see on the roads.

FPJ Shorts
Statue Of Liberty Replica At Havan Store In Southern Brazil Topples Due To Strong Winds; Video Viral
Statue Of Liberty Replica At Havan Store In Southern Brazil Topples Due To Strong Winds; Video Viral
Engineering Goods Exports Jump 23.7% In November Despite Tariff Headwinds: EEPC India
Engineering Goods Exports Jump 23.7% In November Despite Tariff Headwinds: EEPC India
Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Launches DeepTech Facility In Hyderabad, Unveils Six Indigenous UAV Systems
Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Launches DeepTech Facility In Hyderabad, Unveils Six Indigenous UAV Systems
 EXCLUSIVE: Divyenndu On Why People Think He Has Attitude, His Role In Saali Mohabbat, And What Got Him Through His Struggle
 EXCLUSIVE: Divyenndu On Why People Think He Has Attitude, His Role In Saali Mohabbat, And What Got Him Through His Struggle

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Multiple Buses Catch Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway In Mathura; Casualties Feared,...

Uttar Pradesh: Multiple Buses Catch Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway In Mathura; Casualties Feared,...

President Droupadi Murmu Rejects West Bengal Bill To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State...

President Droupadi Murmu Rejects West Bengal Bill To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State...

PM Modi Praises Jordan’s Leadership In Fight Against Terrorism During Amman Visit

PM Modi Praises Jordan’s Leadership In Fight Against Terrorism During Amman Visit

Punjab: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Shot Dead During Live Match In Mohali; Bambiha Gang Claims...

Punjab: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Shot Dead During Live Match In Mohali; Bambiha Gang Claims...

Tirupparankundram Lamp Row: HR&CE Says Stone Pillar Was Used By Jain Digambaras

Tirupparankundram Lamp Row: HR&CE Says Stone Pillar Was Used By Jain Digambaras