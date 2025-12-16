Uttar Pradesh: Multiple Buses Catch Fire On Delhi–Agra Expressway In Mathura; Casualties Feared, Videos Surface | ANI

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Several buses caught fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway during early hours of Tuesday in Mathura.

Casualties feared. Further details are awaited.

It's worth mentioning that yesterday, several cities across Uttar Pradesh woke up to thick smog on Monday morning, as air quality deteriorated in different parts of the state and visibility dropped sharply.

#WATCH | Mathura, UP | SP Mathura Rural, Suresh Chandra Rawat says, "... The accident took place at Milestone 127 on the Agra-Noida lane of the expressway. There was a collision of three cars, after which seven buses collided with them, of which 1 is a roadway bus, and the other… https://t.co/fcMTyQjWBk pic.twitter.com/0J825j32SN — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

Agra was shrouded in dense fog, making the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, completely invisible to the public. A local resident said the fog was so thick that even vehicles were difficult to see on the roads.

