Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana Railway Station Receives Bomb Threat; No Suspicious Object Found

Jaipur: In a series of frequent bomb threats being received in Rajasthan, Neem Ka Thana railway station in Sikar district received a bomb threat on late Monday night, triggering panic and an immediate security response. However, after an extensive search operation, no suspicious object or explosive was found, bringing relief to officials and the public alike.

According to information received, the threat was conveyed through an unknown phone call and message, following which the administration swung into action. Teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Neem Ka Thana police cordoned off the railway station and launched a thorough search operation.

A dog squad was also pressed into service to scan the premises. After hours of intensive checking, security agencies confirmed that no bomb or suspicious material was found at the railway station.

Despite this, the sudden deployment of security forces and checks created an atmosphere of fear among commuters and local residents.

Authorities have now begun an investigation to trace the origin of the threat call and message, with intelligence agencies actively searching for those responsible.

Officials said strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading panic through such hoax threats.

Notably, Rajasthan has witnessed a spate of bomb threats over the past month, targeting key government and public institutions.

Threatening emails and messages have earlier been received by the Rajasthan High Court, Ajmer Dargah Sharif, Ajmer Collectorate, Kota Collectorate, and most recently, the Hanumangarh Collectorate on Monday morning. In several cases, buildings were evacuated and security checks carried out, though no explosives were found at any location.

These repeated threats have even led to the postponement of court proceedings at the Rajasthan High Court on multiple occasions. The administration has reiterated that all such threats are being taken seriously, security arrangements have been strengthened statewide, and investigations are ongoing to curb the misuse of threats aimed at disturbing public order.

