 'Truth Has Prevailed': Congress After Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi Get Relief In National Herald Case
A Delhi court dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering complaint in the National Herald case, granting relief to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The court ruled the ED's case under the PMLA as not maintainable. Congress called the verdict a victory against a politically motivated witch hunt by the BJP-led government, denying all allegations of wrongdoing.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Congress said that the BJP-led government has been exposed and that "the truth has prevailed" as a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) prosecution complaint in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

In a major relief to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court held that the complaint filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was not maintainable.

Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the federal anti-money laundering agency had arrayed Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Private Limited and as proposed accused in the case.

Taking to X, Congress said, "Truth has prevailed. The malafide and illegality of the Modi govt stands fully exposed. Proceedings of ED against the Congress leadership - Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji and Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, in the Young Indian case, have been found completely illegal and malafide by the Honourable Court."

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, Congress said, "The court has ruled that the ED case is without jurisdiction, it has no FIR without which there is no case. This politically motivated prosecution by the Modi government over the last decade of the principal opposition party stands exposed before the people of India."

The party said that there is no case of money laundering, no proceeds of crime and no movement of property, calling the allegations "baseless charges that have been a part of a political witch hunt, propaganda, reputation assassination and campaign which stands defeated today."

"Congress party and our leadership are committed to fighting for truth and for rights of every Indian -- we cannot, and will not ever be intimidated -- because we fight for the truth," it added.

About The Case

The high-profile case pertains to allegations that top Congress functionaries conspired to wrongfully acquire control of assets exceeding Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald newspaper, by paying a nominal amount of Rs 50 lakh through Young Indian -- a company in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are majority stakeholders.

Earlier, on November 29, the Rouse Avenue Court had deferred the pronouncement of its decision after reserving orders on November 7, noting that further scrutiny of transaction documents, alleged rent receipts and fund flow patterns was required before determining whether the prosecution complaint met the statutory threshold for cognisance under the PMLA.

The ED had argued that the case involved a "serious economic offence" and alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to form Young Indian to usurp AJL's properties for a nominal sum, primarily to benefit the top Congress leadership.

It had also claimed that several senior Congress leaders were involved in "fake transactions", including the issuance of fraudulent advance rent payments supported by fabricated rent receipts.

The Congress leadership, however, has consistently denied the allegations, terming the money laundering case as "really strange" and "unprecedented".

The controversy over the National Herald's assets came into focus in 2012 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint in a trial court, alleging that Congress leaders had engaged in cheating and breach of trust in the process of acquiring AJL.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

